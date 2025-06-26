Midwife Helen Dzameshie successfully delivered a baby on a farm after the mother unexpectedly went into labour while travelling toward Sekesua Health Centre

Despite lacking transportation and medical infrastructure, Helen responded swiftly to the emergency, stabilising both mother and child

Helen has delivered babies outside the facility multiple times, earning recognition and financial support from Ghanaians

Helen Dzameshie, a midwife from the Sekesua Health Centre, has been recognised for her quick thinking and expertise. She played a significant role in delivering a baby on a farm when the mother unexpectedly went into labour.

With no access to transportation, Helen rushed to the scene and successfully delivered the baby, saving both the mother and the child in the process. The mother was said to be travelling along a bush path when she was due for childbirth.

This all happened on the evening of Wednesday, June 18, 2025. At the time, the pregnant woman and her mother-in-law were travelling toward Sekesua Health Centre when the woman suddenly went into labour.

They were still metres away from the medical facility, and sadly, no vehicle was in sight either. The woman, with no other option, was forced to lie down in a nearby field, where she began her delivery.

In a rural area lacking reliable transportation and medical infrastructure, this emergency situation could have easily turned tragic. But thanks to the swift response of Midwife Helen Dzameshie, help was on the way.

According to reports, midwife Helen, who was about to start her annual leave, received an emergency call about the woman’s situation.

Without hesitation, she grabbed her delivery kit and rushed to the farm with her assistant. There, on the edge of the rural path, Helen successfully delivered the baby.

She provided immediate postnatal care, stabilised the mother and child, and transported them to Sekesua Health Centre for further care. Both mother and baby are now doing well, thanks to Helen’s quick action.

Who is Midwife Helen Dzameshie?

Helen Dzameshie, the lone midwife stationed at Sekesua Health Centre in Upper Manya Krobo, has built a reputation for her dedication to maternal and neonatal care.

Serving a rural community of over 12,000 people, including nearly 3,000 women of reproductive age, Helen is often the only line of defence for pregnant women in need.

For Helen, the birth on the farm was not a first. She said:

“This was actually my fifth time delivering outside the health facility."

Her experience in handling such emergency situations has earned her respect both within her field and outside.

The story of her deed was shared by a journalist from Upper Manya Krobo and posted on social media. Many Ghanaians have shown their support by providing financial assistance in whatever way they can.

Pregnant woman cries out about GRNMA strike

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that the ongoing strike by the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) has left the Adabraka Polyclinic deserted, disrupting patient care.

A pregnant woman, who sought medical attention at the clinic, found herself stranded due to the absence of healthcare workers.

With no nurses or midwives available to attend to her, the woman’s health and that of her unborn child were put at risk.

The strike has left many patients, especially expectant mothers, in a vulnerable position as they struggle to access necessary care during this critical time.

