Ghanaian lady Chantelle passed away on June 3, 2025, leaving behind a baby boy

The newly wedded woman developed some complications shortly after giving birth

Some social media users have shared sad reactions after a video of Chantelle and her husband surfaced on Instagram

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Ghanaian lady Chantelle has passed away after welcoming her first child at the Bank Hospital in the Greater Accra Region, Ghana.

The pretty newlywed woman was admitted to the hospital on June 1, 2025, after a medical check to prepare for her baby.

A Ghanaian lady dies just two days after childbirth. Photo credit:@hiz_sarpomaahofficial.

Source: Instagram

According to reports, Ghanaian bride Chantelle gave birth to a bouncing baby boy on Monday, June 2, 2025 and invited her parents to see their grandchildren.

The happy mother shared the good news with her close friends after becoming a mother for the first time.

YEN.com.gh understands that the lady suffered complications after delivery while still on admission.

Despite efforts by the medical team, Chantelle passed away on June 3, 2025, leaving behind a handsome baby boy.

Lady dies two days after delivery

Some social media users have commented on Chantelle's wedding photo and videos that have surfaced online. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Gettyz_cares stated:

"Abusua bɔne a nnipa frɛmu 😢."

Iam_dolphyne stated:

"Awwww Chantelle😢….. fare well sis…. May God console ur husband and the rest of the family. Rest in the bosom of ur maker, sis."

facetalks_gh stated:

"Hmmmmmmm GOD grant you rest."

Akuabatiti9 stated:

"🥹🥹😭This is how I lost my 29-year-old big sister last December after getting married in February 🥹💔hmm. She didn’t even see her baby’s face or touch him mpo."

Maseyve stated:

"Where are the Algo women? We need to do a nationwide prayer intercession because the trend isn't pleasant."

serwaa__charisma stated:

"This is so heartbreaking 💔.! May her soul rest in perfect peace."

Sallysalzy stated:

"Arh, another one ???? What is going on 😢😢😢. perlisha. Hmmmmm😢😢😢may this not be our portion and may the departed rest well 😢😢😢

iamnokitetteh_real stated:

"The rate at which child birth is taking lives is not funny at all. What is happening? God, please have mercy on mankind 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻."

The Instagram video is below:

Lady dies four months after her wedding

Conversely, Ghanaian lady Adjoa Afriyie passed away just four months after her plush wedding ceremony in Ghana.

The young bride looked breathtaking in a long-sleeve Kente gown for her traditional wedding event that went viral on Instagram.

She wore a frontal lace hairstyle and perfect skin tone makeup with long eyelashes and glossy lipstick for her bridal look.

The handsome groom looked dapper in a colourful kente wrap and styled his look with stylish sunglasses at their lovely photoshoot.

Ghanaian bride Adwoa Afriyie changed into an off-shoulder beaded kente gown and beautiful gold earrings.

The groom inspired Ghanaian men planning to marry in 2025 with his tailored long-sleeve kaftan for the exchange of vows at the lavish wedding.

The Instagram video is below:

Woman dies after being struck by lightning

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about a 35-year-old lady who passed away after reportedly being struck by lightning.

According to reports, the woman, Selina Kuma Kle, sold kenkey and fried fish at Ho Bankoe Sorkode Station.

Similar lightning strikes have occurred in Ho before; however, reports of people dying from them are very rare.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh