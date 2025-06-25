A Ghanaian lady sparked reactions online after claiming her boyfriend should give her no less than GH₵1,000 whenever she visits him

In a street interview, she clarified that she wouldn't expect such from any of her close male friends

The video, shared on TikTok, prompted mixed reactions, with some Ghanaians comparing her stance to transactional relationships rather than genuine romantic ones

A Ghanaian lady has sparked reactions on social media after she stated that her boyfriend should be able to give her no less than GH₵1,000 whenever she visits him.

The lady made these comments during a street interview, which has since fuelled conversations on materialistic partners in relationships.

Her comments came as a surprise to the interviewer, who later asked her what the situation would be if it wasn't her boyfriend but just a male friend. In response, the Ghanaian lady stated that she would not try such with a male friend.

She maintained her stance that she would not be in a romantic relationship with the friend, thereby eliminating the possibility of a "friends with benefits" arrangement.

In Ghana, as elsewhere, "Friends With Benefits" (FWB) relationships are understood as relationships where individuals engage in physical intimacy without the emotional attachment and commitment typically associated with romantic relationships.

Such arrangements typically involve people who know each other, share common interests, and enjoy spending time as friends.

These kinds of relationships have been blamed for the deteriorating integrity of traditional unions, with many people now complaining they are unable to find a good partner who doesn't want something materialistic in return.

According to the Ghanaian lady, if she ended up going to the place, she would still maintain clear boundaries and not allow anything to transpire between her and the friend.

The video, shared on TikTok by Nii Dery, had the caption:

"At least she is being honest."

Watch the video below.

Lady's Gh₵1,000 demand from boyfriend stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has collated the reactions of Ghanaians who came across the video on TikTok.

Read them below:

@housevampire22 commented:

"Is she a daughter of Queen Elizabeth 😂? Cuz wagyimii tu."

@•||~itz_Bby~|| commented:

"Accra to Kumasi and back kraaa bi how much…..kwasia kasa."

@skipper3601🇬🇭🇬🇧 commented:

"What’s the difference between her and Ashawo?"

@Kingkun commented:

"Very sad truth ooooo🥺🥺very serious topic hmmm😡😡transactional relationships presented as real relationships."

Ghanaian lady sparks debate: money vs. love

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that a young Ghanaian lady sparked a heated debate online by declaring that money is more important than love in relationships.

In a trending video, she proudly identified herself as a "gold digger," citing a popular song by Nigerian artist Davido, which claims love becomes sweeter with money.

She argued that financial benefits are crucial for any relationship, stating that love alone can’t pay bills like rent.

The lady disclosed she receives GH₵100 daily from each of her multiple boyfriends but insisted it still doesn’t meet her financial needs, further emphasising her preference for wealthy partners.

