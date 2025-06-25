A video of a young lady sharing her experience after touring the Despite Automobile Museum has gone viral

The lady said she paid GH¢200 for the ticket and had to pay an additional GH¢400 if she wanted to have a Tesla ride experience

Ghanaians who took to the comment section of the video shared varied opinions about the lady's experience at the Despite Museum

A young lady has got people talking after she opened up about her experience touring the Despite Auto Museum at East Legon in Accra.

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok showed the moment the young lady entered the premises of the museum and indicated that she paid GH¢200 as ticket price for the tour.

The lady claimed that paying an extra GH¢400 would have provided her with the chance to ride in a Tesla truck, something she wishes she had known earlier, so she could have prepared adequately for that experience.

"You can also pay an extra GH¢400 to have a ride in this Tesla. Believe me, I wish I knew of the option before. If I had, I would have stayed a little longer and would have gone back for this experience some other time."

She was then shown around the premises where she was educated on the history, inspiration, and purpose behind setting up the Despite Automobile Museum.

The lady said she was then ushered into the museum, where she saw some of the beautifully displayed cars in the museum.

She, however, mentioned that they were not allowed to film certain aspects of the museum, with the excuse that they wanted to prevent some information from going outside.

Overall, the young lady expressed joy at having visited the Despite Automobile Museum and rated it a "10 out of 10."

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 12,000 likes and 200 comments.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Despite Automobile Museum

Ghanaians who thronged the comments section of the video shared varied observations made by the young lady.

Deuces reacted:

"Just 200 cedis, you're going back and forth... but you will come on TikTok and say you don’t like broke men."

Yaw Dwarkwaa commented:

"Wow, the place looks exquisite and the amount is worth it. I want to know if they open on all days to the public. Despite is a blessing to Ghana."

Lil Ken replied:

"If you’ve ever been to Dubai before, you’ll know all this is just a play."

Monicanyarko349 added:

"Please, did you go there by booking on the website, or did you go there and pay over the counter?"

Ibrahim Mahama to build museum by 2028

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ghanaian business mogul Ibrahim Mahama plans to open an automobile museum in Accra by 2028.

In an interview after visiting the Despite Museum, Ibrahim Mahama also admitted his love for cars.

He talked about the specifications for his automobile museum and how it will differ from others.

