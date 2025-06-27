Asantehema Nana Konadu Yiadom was among many royal leaders who attended Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's durbar for King Mswati III of Eswatini

The Ngwenyama of Eswayini has been the Otumfuo's guest since his arrival on June 24, 2025

Despite her age, the 97-year-old Asantehemaa duly fulfilled the requirement of dignitaries at functions

The Queenmother of the Asante Kingdom, Nana Konadu Yiadom III, actively participated in Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's durbar for Eswatini's King Mswati III.

Asantehemaa Nana Yaa Konadu Yiadom III Walks Slowly To Greet Otumfuo, Gets Standing Ovation

Source: Facebook

The Eswatini King, who arrived in Ghana, flew to the Ashanti Region shortly after meeting Ghana's president, John Mahama.

On June 26, Otumfuo threw a traditional durbar to officially introduce the king to his chiefs and people.

Royal leaders from several Asante provinces, including Ejisuhemaa Nana Yaa Asantewaa II, Offisomanhene Nana Dwamena Akenten II and his wife, and Essumegyahene Odeneho Nana Okyere Kusi, who is revered as the head of all Akans, were present at the durbar.

As custom demands, dignitaries must take turns to pay homage to the Otumfuo after. From.King Mswati III, his wife, Magongo and other members of the Eswatini entourage.

The 97-year-old Asantehema, despite her age, fulfilled the age-old tradition of the Asantes.

When it was the Asantehemaa's turn to go to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the king's men arose to give her a standing ovation.

She could barely move her legs and required assistance to be propped up by three of her aides. Nana Konadu Yiadom III made her way gingerly to meet the King, who was more than ecstatic to receive her.

Nana Konadu Yiadom III, the 14th Asantehemaa, was enstooled and has reigned from 2017 to present, succeeding her mother and predecessor Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem II, who died on 15 November 2016 in her sleep, aged 109.

In the Asante hierarchy, the queenmother, second in authority only to the Asantehene, plays a crucial role in regulating the legitimacy of successors to the Golden Stool and ensuring adherence to customs and traditions.

Video of Asantehemaa paying homage to Otumfuo

Asantehemaa's moments with Otumfuo stir reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from social media users.

Ofiicialbishop50 said:

"You see how all the Chiefs around Otumfour stood up when the Queen 👸 was coming to greet Otumfour."

tmkimcy@amaadoma wrote:

"Respect of our culture so beautiful homage is key."

Bland 🇺🇸 remarked:

"She is the true owner of the power. The king is but a custodian."

Gh Ykk Wan commented:

"I challenge you to trust me, the Queen is bigger than the King."

King Mswati's daughter meets Otumfuo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the firstborn of King Mswati III, Princess Sikhanyiso Dlamini, had been spotted at the durbar paying her homage to the Otumfuo.

The 37-year-old princess, who was formerly Eswatini's Minister of Information, Communication and Technology, walked gracefully and bowed before the Asantehene.

The Otumfuo took time to talk to the Eswatini king's daughter, unlike most of his other guests.

