King Mswati III of Eswatini, formerly Swaziland, was given a royal welcome at the Nana Agyeman Prempeh I International Airport upon his arrival into Ghana

He was welcomed by the Asantehene's people amid drumming and dancing of professional adowa dancers

YEN.com.gh has compiled details of the Eswatini king who has 16 wives, 45 children, among other things

King Mswati III of Eswatini arrived in Ghana on June 24, 2025, and was given a royal welcome by Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II's people at the Nana Agyeman Prempeh I International Airport.

Date of birth, birthplace of King Mswati

King Mswati III of Eswatini was born Makhosetive Dlamini, meaning King of Nations, on April 19, 1968, in Manzini, the largest city in the former Swaziland, a small landlocked country in Southern Africa.

He is the son of King Sobhuza II and Queen Ntombi Tfwala, one of the monarch’s younger wives. Raised at the Etjeni royal residence near Lobamba, the nation’s legislative and royal capital, young Makhosetive was cared for by his maternal aunt, who served as his nanny.

Education

Prince Makhosetive Dlamini began his education at Masundvwini Royal School and continued his secondary studies at Lozitha Palace School in Eswatini (formerly Swaziland).

He later moved to the United Kingdom, where he attended Sherborne School, a boarding institution in the south of England. There, he studied a range of subjects including English, mathematics, business studies, geography, physical science, and economics.

How Prince Makhosetive became king

At just 18 years old, Prince Makhosetive Dlamini returned to Swaziland (now Eswatini) and was crowned King Mswati III on April 25, 1986, becoming the world's youngest reigning monarch at the time.

As the head of one of the few remaining absolute monarchies, King Mswati III wields extensive power, including the authority to veto decisions across all branches of government and immunity from prosecution.

He appoints the Prime Minister, senior officials, and traditional leaders, though he often consults with the Queen Mother and the royal advisory council.

The coronation of King Mswati III

How King Mswati III's wives are chosen

Eswatini tradition dictates that the King’s first wife must come from the Matsebula clan, while the second must belong to the Motsa clan. After these unions, the King is free to choose wives from any of the other founding clans, of which there are at least 17 in the kingdom.

Additionally, it is considered taboo to make direct eye contact with any of the King’s wives, a custom that underscores the deep reverence for royal protocol in Eswatini.

About King Mswati's first two wives

King Mswati III’s first two wives—Inkhosikati LaMatsebula and Inkhosikati LaMotsa—were selected for him by national councillors, in line with traditional Swazi customs. While the exact dates of their marriages are not publicly known, here’s what is:

Inkhosikati LaMatsebula, the King’s first wife from the Matsebula clan, holds the title of The Great Wife. She is the mother of two sons—Prince Sicalo and Prince Maveletiveni—and holds a degree in Psychology as well as a Master’s in History.

Inkhosikati LaMotsa, from the Motsa clan, is known by the title La Madone. She has four sons—Prince Majahonkhe, Prince Buhlebenkhosi, Prince Lusuku, and Prince Sinawonkhe—and has served as a UNDP Goodwill Ambassador since 1996.

Notably, under Swazi royal tradition, the sons of these two wives are not eligible for succession to the throne, reflecting the intricate rules governing royal lineage.

Meanwhile, on the King's trip to Ghana, he visited with his ninth wife, Her Royal Highness Inkhosikati laMagongo.

The picture below was taken at the grand durbar in Asanteman on June 26, 2025, and was attended by several dignitaries.

King Mswati III's 16th wife

King Mswati III has ruled Eswatini for 39 years and is currently married to 16 wives, with 45 children. His most recent wife, Nomcebo Zuma, the 21-year-old daughter of former South African President Jacob Zuma, became his 16th spouse following a traditional ceremony held in September 2024, in accordance with Eswatini's royal customs known for polygamy.

For the 2024/2025 fiscal year, the royal household's budget stands at $61 million. Despite his already large royal family, the king has expressed intentions to take on more wives, as seen in an accompanying video.

For context, King Mswati’s father, the late King Sobhuza II, married 70 wives and fathered 210 children during his reign.

Princess Sikhanyiso Captures Otumfuo’s Attention at Grand Durbar

YEN.com.gh reported that Princess Sikhanyiso Dlamini, the eldest daughter of King Mswati III, drew notable attention during the durbar held in honour of the Eswatini monarch by the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Joining her royal family to pay homage to the Asantehene, the princess shared a respectful exchange with the Asantehene, a moment that stood out to many attendees.

Footage of their interaction has sparked admiration and widespread reactions online to the ceremony held on June 26, 2025..

