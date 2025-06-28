Paul Pogba says his "nightmare is over" after his four-year ban for a doping offence was slashed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport

The 31-year-old is now set to return to action this season after completing a deal with Ligue 1 side AS Monaco

On this note, YEN.com.gh explains why Pogba's ban was reduced from four years to 18 months after a successful appeal

Paul Pogba has expressed relief after his four-year suspension for doping was cut to 18 months following a successful appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

The ruling allows Pogba, who was originally suspended in August 2023, to return to competitive football in March 2025.

Why Pogba's Four Year Ban From Football Was Reduced to 18 Months

Source: Twitter

What drug did Pogba take?

The ban was initially imposed after Pogba tested positive for dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA) following Juventus' 3-0 win over Udinese in Serie A.

What are DHEA supplements?

DHEA, a hormone produced by the adrenal glands, is banned due to its ability to boost testosterone, a hormone that enhances physical endurance.

In Pogba's case, Italy's national anti-doping tribunal (Nado) found elevated levels of testosterone in his system, triggering the suspension.

According to WebMD, DHEA supplements are often derived from wild yam or soy.

While scientists have yet to fully understand its full range of effects, they know that it acts as a precursor to both male and female sex hormones, such as testosterone and estrogen.

Why Pogba's ban was reduced?

Crucially, CAS acknowledged in its judgment that DHEA’s impact is primarily on females, not males and that Pogba's consumption of the banned substance was inadvertent.

Under the World Anti-Doping Code, four-year bans are typical for doping violations, as noted by ESPN.

However, the length of a suspension can be reduced if an athlete can prove that their actions were unintentional or the result of contamination or if they offer significant assistance in the investigation.

In Pogba's case, the CAS ruling emphasised that the midfielder's use of DHEA was accidental and did not provide any competitive advantage, per Daily Mail.

What did Pogba say about the ban reduction?

Following the reduction of his ban, Pogba reaffirmed his innocence in a statement, maintaining that he did not knowingly violate World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) regulations.

The former France international clarified that he had taken a nutritional supplement prescribed by a doctor and that it did not impact the performance of male athletes.

He welcomed the CAS decision, expressing his gratitude and relief.

"I always stated that I never knowingly breached World Anti-Doping Agency regulations when I took a nutritional supplement prescribed to me by a doctor, which does not affect or enhance the performance of male athletes."

What's next for Pogba?

Despite this challenging period, Pogba remains determined to resume his career.

As one of the most technically gifted players of his generation, the 2018 World Cup winner will now have the opportunity to return to the game that was nearly taken from him.

Possible transfer moves for Pogba after ban reduction

Earlier, YEN.com.gh explored possible future destinations for Paul Pogba as he prepares for his return to football in the coming months.

Reports indicate that Juventus may not be inclined to wait for his comeback.

The club is allegedly considering terminating his contract or negotiating a mutual separation, which would allow Pogba to seek opportunities elsewhere.

Source: AFP