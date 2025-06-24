Three children have been reported dead following a crash at Natwibuw on the Winneba-Apam highway

The deceased persons were returning home from school when another vehicle collided with the taxi they were in

The fire service said an investigation is currently underway to determine the exact cause of the crash

Three students and a taxi driver have been reported dead following a crash at Natwibuw on the Winneba-Apam highway in the Central Region.

Citi News reported that the students from the Uncle Rich and St. Paul basic schools, respectively, were returning home from school on he evening of June 23 when another vehicle collided with the taxi they were in.

Three children are among he dead following a road crash on the Winneba-Apam Highway. Source: Ghana National Fire Service

Eyewitness accounts suggest the driver of an SUV collided head-on with the taxi cab after a reckless overtaking manoeuvre.

The crash led to the death of the driver on the spot, as it took emergency responders strenuous efforts to extricate his body.

One of the students also died on the spot, while two others died while on admission at the Trauma and Specialist in Winneba, raising the death toll to four.

Two other students who survived the crash are receiving treatment.

Fire service personnel responded to the crash and rescued some of the casualties. it also released a statement on the incident.

"Other victims, mainly students from Uncle Rich and St. Paul schools, had already been conveyed to the Trauma and Specialist Hospital prior to the arrival of the crew. A follow-up by the Rescue team confirmed seven (7) casualties, with four (4) in critical condition receiving treatment."

It also said an investigation is currently underway to determine the exact cause of the crash.

The service further cautioned to avoid wrongful overtaking and adhere to road safety regulations to prevent fatal crashes.

One person dies in crash near UCC

YEN.com.gh reported that a road crash occurred on June 19, 2025, in front of the second gate of the University of Cape Coast.

The crash left one person dead after a collision involving a tipper truck loaded with sand and three vehicles.

CCTV footage captured the incident, which showed the tipper truck running over a pedestrian who was waiting to cross the road.

