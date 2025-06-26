A crash between a VIP bus and a cargo truck on the Accra-Kumasi Highway has claimed multiple lives

The Ghana Police Service and the Kwahu West Municipal Fire Department are expected to issue an official report on the crash

The number of fatalities is yet to be confirmed because of the reported state of the deceased in the crash

A collision between a VIP bus and a cargo truck on the Accra-Kumasi Highway has claimed several lives and left dozens hospitalised.

Citi News reported that the accident occurred on June 25, near Oframase, close to Nkawkaw in the Kwahu West Municipality.

A collision between a VIP bus and a cargo truck on the Accra-Kumasi Highway claims several lives.

The bus collided with an oncoming cargo truck loaded with flour. Videos from the scene of the crash have been posted online.

Emergency teams, including personnel from the Ghana Police Service’s Motor Traffic and Transport Directorate and the National Road Safety Authority, responded swiftly to the scene.

Both vehicles have since been towed to restore traffic flow on the busy highway.

Many of the injured have been admitted to the Nkawkaw Holy Family Hospital and other nearby health facilities, where they are receiving treatment.

Authorities are yet to release an official death toll because of challenges in identifying and counting the deceased.

The Ghana Police Service and the Kwahu West Municipal Fire Department are expected to issue an official report on the incident in the coming days.

