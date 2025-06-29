A young Ghanaian lady listed the qualities she wants in a lover and the type of men she prefers to date

The young lady gave tangible reasons for her choice of men and claimed she has no intention to break any marriage

Social media users who watched her video thronged the comment section to share their thoughts in the comment section

A young Ghanaian lady mentioned the type of men she wants to date and gave reasons for her choice.

The lady said many may disagree with her choice, but she likes such men for a good reason.

In a video on X, the young lady said she wants to date men who have money and can take care of her. She listed some examples of such men to include Members of Parliament.

“I like elderly people like Members of Parliament (MPs). The men who are rich and spend huge sums. Such men are classy, and they are often willing to spend. I am not after money only, but one needs the cash as well. I don’t like young boys at all. I like the grown men.”

She quickly added that even though she is aware that the men are married, she prefers them to younger men. The lady said she only wants to be a side chic who gets the money but will not break marriages.

“I know the MPs are married with children, but the young girls of today like men who will treat them well. So we will make sure we get there. I will not destroy their marriage. I will just be a side chic.”

“The men love their wives, but they want the side chics. As for me, I will accept such a proposal. That is how life is.”

Ghanaians react to lady’s specs for a man

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @eddie_wrt on X. Read them below:

@Nkosoohene said:

“All along, I just kept asking why one incisor appears so tall, and I was wondering why she’s not biting her tongue.”

@thebignanayaw wrote:

“Kindly tell this lady that the girl who will come after her husband is in KG 2. Thank you!”

@Nanaezze said:

“These ladies no dey hear of late o. No more Dabi dabi 3beyeyie. Them no want hear that one. Imagine you will be a kkmk kurakuramukwa if this one is your lady. Sake of big man show am money small nor away.”

@Wee3ny3 wrote:

“My type paaa ohh but she wan my dad chale.”

@ghosttweetor said:

“I no want hear Justice for anyone or GoFundMe later o. Make she enjoy her life well & remember to save too.”

@_Roofman2131gh wrote:

“The truth is 80% of our girls these days, that’s their mentality and that’s their target, reason why when she’s dating you, she’s still dating sugar daddies behind you.”

@obedselase said:

“She is selling food at Haatso. I always see her to be innocent eeiii.”

@ObiaaBewu wrote:

“You like MPs who have married and settled with their families at home....wow, their wives will always curse you girls.”

@FuneralJollof said:

“She dey talk sense paa. It’s one way of wealth distribution and social intervention. Rich men are already taking care of girls in Teacher and Nursing Training, Uni, hairdressing, etc.”

