A Ghanaian bride narrated who introduced her husband to her, and how they kept in touch after their first meeting till their wedding day.

The beautiful bride shared her story during her traditional marriage ceremony while she was waiting to be formally introduced to the groom’s family.

In a video on X, the happy bride said he father introduced her man to her. She used that as an opportunity to advise young people to listen to their parents.

“If your father recommends s partner for you, you should accept the partner like that. I met my Prince Charming through my dad. Sometime ago, I was talking to my dad, and he told me that he knew a gentleman he wanted me to talk to.”

The bride said that when her dad informed her of the man, she was sceptical and wondered how they could get together.

“Initially, I felt like ‘Who is this? I’ve not met you before, and I’ve not seen you before. Will you be my spec? I had all those running through my mind. We met, spent some time together and then it started getting interesting.”

Even before the two agreed to be a couple, the bride’s father asked his daughter what was going on between them. So, immediately they agreed to date, she informed her father.

“I told him there was nothing going on. Later, when the friendship moved into another stage, I had to inform him. My dad is the link-up.”

Ghanaians share varied opinions on bride’s advice

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by @sikaofficial1 on X. Read them below:

@TheAtiila said:

“Because it worked for you doesn’t mean it’s gonna work for everybody.”

@RedHatPentester wrote:

“A lot of ladies are crying because they listened to their pastors and parents and whom to date and marry. This has caused a lot of failed marriages. Let people choose who they want.”

@ThisIsNot_Luck said:

“It’s great her father’s match worked out, but let’s be real, this is a different era. Love isn’t one size fits all. Telling women to accept a partner just because their dad recommends him? Even if they’re already in love? That’s wild. A long-term relationship where you’ve built love, trust, and understanding isn’t something to throw away for a stranger, no matter who suggests it. What worked for you doesn’t mean it’ll work for everyone. Let people choose their partners with wisdom, not pressure.”

@kwabenaPetoa wrote:

“Hmmm, so if your Parents recommend a partner in his late 50s,60s and 70s, and you are in your early twenties, will u marry them?”

@Elawenam said:

“Honestly, sometimes I wish we were in the stone ages where I would just be home and my parents would call me and say Afi, we have a man for you!. Finding a good man is difficult.”

@watchwuragh wrote:

“I always say that pairing with a partner through a family connection is the best. Your relative won't hook you with someone with a bad character and reputation.”

