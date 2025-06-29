A Ghanaian lady is seeking the help of the public and authorities to locate her Chinese lover, with whom she has a child

Selina Adu Gyamfi said she and her Chinese lover met in Bekwai, but he has abandoned her and their child

Social media users who watched the Ghanaian lady share her story commented with their thoughts in the comment section

Selina Adu Gyamfi is a Ghanaian lady who is searching for his Chinese lover who abandoned her after she got pregnant.

The young Ghanaian lady said she lives in Abodom in the Asante Bekwai Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

Selina Adu Gyamfi says she is looking for her Chinese lover who fled after impregnating her. Photo credit: @sikaofficial1

In a video on X, Selina Adu Gyamfi narrated that she met her Chinese boyfriend, known as Leon, some years ago in Bekwai while he was engaging in illegal mining.

He asked where she lived, and after she showed him her house, Leon came over to visit. The relationship blossomed as the two became lovers. Selina Adu Gyamfi said her man gave her money often for her upkeep.

“He told me he loved me. He used to give me 1,000 cedis a week or sometimes 500 cedis every three days,” she recounted.

However, the Chinese moved from Abodom to another town before she found out that she was pregnant.

“My issue is that some Chinese people came to Abodom, Asante Bekwai, for galamsey. I had a relationship with one of them called Leon. When they were leaving, I didn’t know I was pregnant,” she narrated.

Selina narrated that she called Leon and informed him about the pregnancy a few months after they had left Bekwai.

She added that Leon was initially excited and promised to take care of her and his unborn child. However, he began to change.

“I called to inform him of the pregnancy, and he said he liked it. However, he started avoiding me. I don’t know what others said to him. He eventually blacklisted me.”

Selina added that she searched for Leon, found him and out of frustration, reported the matter to the police, leading to his arrest.

But according to her, the police released him shortly after.

“Leon was good to me while we were together, but now, I’m struggling to take care of the child alone. I don’t know where he is,” she said.

Selina, therefore, appealed to the public and appropriate authorities to assist her in locating Leon so he can play his fatherly role in the child’s life.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians comment on absentee Chinese dad

Source: YEN.com.gh