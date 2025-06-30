A Ghanaian woman recounted terrifying moments aboard British Airways Flight BAW81 bound for Accra, as the plane faced intense turbulence

The frightening incident, which occurred near Kotoka International Airport, sparked fears following the Air India crash

Both Ghanaian and British authorities had yet to comment on the incident, even as passengers recounted their anxious moments

A Ghanaian lady who recently boarded a British Airways flight to Accra has shared a terrifying experience after the plane encountered severe turbulence as it approached Kotoka International Airport.

A Ghanaian passenger shares her terrifying experience aboard British Airways Flight BAW81 as the plane encountered severe turbulence while about to land in Accra. Photo credit: itsmandy_XO (TikTok)

Source: Getty Images

The woman, identified on TikTok as Mandy, who boarded British Airways Flight BAW81, scheduled to land in Accra on Monday after departing London, described the unsettling moment when the aircraft's shaking sparked fear amongst passengers.

Sharing the video on her page, she described the severity of the turbulence and the fear that gripped passengers, explaining that virtually all of them were screaming and shouting in distress. A video sighted by YEN.com.gh, showed some of the passengers visibly shaking.

She captioned the video by stating:

"POV: Your plane struggled to land, due to bad weather"

By the time of filing this report, authorities were yet to issue any official statement regarding the British Airways Flight BAW81 or the challenges experienced while the plane was about to land.

Watch the video below.

Watch another video below.

Reactions to Accra-bound British plane experiencing turbulence

YEN.com.gh collated the reactions of Ghanaians who commented on the trending video below.

Isaac ☔️ commented:

"Lol, turbulence is no joke. I experienced the same in London. For 20 good minutes, the plane was struggling to land at Heathrow due to bad weather, but all on board were quiet, yet the silence was very loud."

ALMED © commented:

"The rate at which planes are crashing these days, I don’t think I’ll travel anytime soon. 😭"

VoicefortheVoiceless wrote:

"🤣🤣Eiii the pilot would be traumatised paa ah. Ghanafuo ni drama."

joey rex 🔥🧊♐️ commented:

"Everyone wants to go to heaven, but no one wants to die 💯"

Recent Air India Flight 171 crash

This terrifying incident led the Ghanaian online community to revive conversations about the deadly Air India Flight 171 plane crash.

The tragic Air India Flight 171 crash, which occurred on June 12, 2025, took the lives of 241 people, including 230 passengers and 12 crew members.

Only one passenger survived, while 19 more lost their lives on the ground, and at least 60 were injured.

The dramatic turbulence on British Airways Flight BAW81 had passengers worried, with memories of the Air India Flight 171 accident still fresh in their minds. Photo credit: moneycontrol.

Source: UGC

Air India Flight crash kills doctor couple

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Air India Flight 171, en route to London, tragically crashed shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport near Ahmedabad, India, on June 12, 2025.

Among the 241 passengers and crew who lost their lives were Dr Prateek Joshi, his wife, Dr Komi Vyas, and their three young children, Nakul, Pradyut, and Miraya.

The couple, both respected medical professionals from Udaipur, had planned the move to London for Dr Joshi's career advancement.

Tragically, their final moments were captured in a selfie before the 10-hour flight turned into an unimaginable tragedy, leaving their families and the medical community in deep sorrow.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh