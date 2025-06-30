A Ghanaian man in the UK sparked debate after setting up a hidden camera to capture his wife's alleged attacks

Footage captured by the man was reportedly dismissed by UK authorities, who ruled it did not qualify as abuse

The story took the internet by storm, sparking debate about how authorities worldwide handle domestic disputes

A Ghanaian couple based in the United Kingdom has found themselves in the middle of a heated controversy after the husband reportedly installed a hidden camera in their home to document alleged attacks from his wife.

The man’s decision to set up the camera followed claims of repeated confrontations and physical altercations at home.

He hoped the footage would serve as proof to protect himself and support his allegations.

However, according to reports circulating on social media, UK authorities allegedly dismissed the video evidence, ruling that it did not meet the threshold of abuse against the man.

The story has since trended, igniting conversations around domestic abuse, gender bias, and how such cases are handled by legal systems in foreign countries.

Reactions to Ghanaian husband's abuse allegations

Many netizens have shared diverse opinions. While some sympathised with the man, others believed the situation needed a deeper investigation beyond what was captured on video.

YEN.com.gh gathered some of the reactions, which are below.

@ghosttweetor commented:

"Even with evidence, Men sef are shielding the woman’s act. So is it that yall simps or what? Y’all feel comfortable having the world against men?🤣"

@watchwuragh wrote:

"I do not condone the wife's act but I believe the man was conscious about his act after installing the secret camera in the hall. Could it be that he was also abusing the wife until he installed the camera ? Let's not jump into conclusions. Marry wisely."

@CelebrityDrive6 commented:

"The man wants to use this as an excuse to dash the girl….this is not abuse."

@DansoFranklin1 commented:

"If I be the man I will save money and persuade her that we should visit Ghana 🇬🇭 Once we land, the rest will be history."

@sampsonbenny1 wrote:

"It’s always the women from poverty stricken homes back in Ghana that do this."

The UK government's definition of domestic violence is 'any incident or pattern of incidents of controlling, coercive, or threatening behaviour, violence, or abuse between those aged 16 or over who are, or have been, close partners or family members, regardless of gender or sexuality.

As the couple’s private matters played out in the public space, the debate highlights how domestic issues within immigrant communities often become complicated, especially when cultural expectations meet foreign legal frameworks.

