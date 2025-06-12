Kwaku Manu has reignited his feud with Okatakyie Afrifa after the latter threatened him on his show For The Records

The actor said he initially did not want to banter, but has rescinded his decision because Okatakyie Afrifa had crossed the line

In his new video, Kwaku Manu blasted the media personality, calling him a gold-digger who feeds off women

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Ghanaian actor Kwaku Manu has shared his disappointment at Okatakyie Afrifa for his threats against him.

Kwaku Manu Says Okatakyie Afrifa Built His Studio With A Woman's Money

Source: Facebook

During a recent broadcast of Okatakyie Afrifa's For The Records show, he threatened to shed light on Kwaku Manu's schemes to benefit from rich men like Ghanaian multi-millionaire Ibrahim Mahama.

Okatakayie and Kwaku Manu have been at each other's throats ever since Kwaku Manu appealed to John Mahama to police media freedom and target the likes of Twene Jonas, who have become firebrands by verbally abusing top personalities in Ghana.

According to Kwaku Manu, Okatakyie crossed the line with his recent threats targeted at him.

"Where I'm from, you can't threaten or warn me. You're not God. I see you to be a spoiled child who lacked discipline growing up," Kwaku Manu said.

The Kumawood actor established that Okatakyie had built a reputation on lies and manipulations contrary to how he touts himself.

You're now tasting fame, so it has gotten to your head. You're nobody. You're an emotional blackmailer," Kwaku Manu said.

"I don't rely on women, unlike you, whose new studio was funded by a woman and the party," Kwaku Manu jabbed, referencing Okatakyie's affiliation with the New Patriotic Party.

Okatakyie Afrifa ridicules Anne Daly

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Okatakyie Afrifa jubilated after President Mahama revoked Anne Sansa Daly's appointment to the NHIA board.

Afrifa played a crucial role in exposing the fake medical credentials of the doctor and expressed happiness at her removal.

He said anyone who attempts to fight him should get ready to lose everything they have worked for in their life.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh