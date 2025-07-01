The brother of Reverend Major has publicly reacted to the tragic passing of his sibling, expressing deep sorrow and sharing the family’s perspective on his death.

In an interview, he spoke candidly about the circumstances surrounding the loss, explaining that the family had chosen not to request a post-mortem from the hospital.

According to the grieving brother, the family’s decision was rooted in a deep sense of acceptance and respect for Reverend Major’s life..

"We did not request a post-mortem because, honestly, we didn’t care about the cause of his death. What difference would it make? It will not bring him back," he said.

The reverend’s sudden passing has left the family, friends, and community in shock. Reverend Major, a dedicated judge of the Oyerepa Daakye Hemaa Reality show, was known for his controversial Bible teachings.

He criticised the teachings of many pastors and also condemned some of their prophecies. His death has caused an outpouring of grief from those who knew him.

Reverend Major's brother emphasised that, while they may not have sought further investigation into the cause of death, the family was focused on the next steps in this heartbreaking moment.

"Our priority now is to focus on his final journey. We are sitting together as a family and making plans for his funeral arrangements," he said.

Reverend Major's funeral arrangements in progress

The family is currently in the process of finalising the funeral plans and has pledged to update the public once the arrangements are complete.

The brother assured well-wishers that further details will be made available soon, as the family works to honour Reverend Major’s memory in the most fitting way possible.

Watch the video of Reverend Major's brother speaking below:

