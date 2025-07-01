A close friend of Reverend Major, the deceased judge of Oyerepa Daakye Hemaa Reality Show, has reacted to his sudden passing.

In a video, the man who introduced himself as Bishop Kweku Poku expressed grief over the passing of his beloved friend, who had grown to become like a brother.

Speaking on their relationship, Bishop Poku claimed the two had known each other since 1995.

He opened up about the cause of his demise and clarified that his friend died a natural death, contrary to reports that he passed away due to food poisoning.

"Reverend Major fell ill and drove himself to the hospital. It's not true that he died from food poisoning. He died a natural death," he said in an interview with Big Ben TV on YouTube.

Reverend Major passes away, breaking hearts

On Saturday, June 28, 2025, Reverend Major passed away. His death was confirmed on the Oyerepa Daakye Hemaa Reality Show and later by his relatives.

The cause of his sudden demise was not stated in the announcement of his passing. However, rumour had it that he suffered food poisoning before the tragic incident.

Others also claimed a popular pastor had a hand in the Reverend's death. His family and friends have contested these claims.

"No pastor can kill Reverend Major. It's only God who has the power to give life and take it back. Besides, death is part of life, so it is not true that any pastor called him spiritually and punished him with death," Bishop Poku clarified.

Watch the video of Rev Major's friend speaking about the cause of his demise below:

