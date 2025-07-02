Several UPSA Students Sent Home for Indecent Dressing by Task Force
The University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), has a history of enforcing a strict dress code policy, which includes actions such as removing students from classes for indecent dressing.
This policy is part of UPSA's commitment to maintaining professionalism on campus.
In a recent incident, several students were removed from class and sent home by a task force for allegedly violating the university's dress code. In the video making waves online, some students were seen being chased and dragged out of the campus by the lecturers.
YEN.com.gh understands that the university's Vice-Chancellor, Professor Abednego F. O. Amartey, has previously emphasised that students wearing short skirts, torn jeans, and other apparel exposing vital parts of the body would not be allowed to attend lectures.
Lecturers have been directed to enforce this policy by removing such students from lecture halls.
