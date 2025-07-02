UPSA Student Handbook On Campus Dress Policy Pops Up, Ghanaians Left In Disbelief, Details Emerge
Social media has been sent into a frenzy after a video went viral showing students at the University of Professional Studies Accra (UPSA) being removed from class over indecent dressing.
Some students were heard lamenting in the video about the actions of the Task Force that had been put in place to ensure that students adhere to the acceptable dress code.
A netizen, @Mr_Ceyram, who happens to be a student of UPSA, has waded into the issue, sharing excerpts of the UPSA student handbook online, saying that students who fell victim to the rules have themselves to blame.
The young man in a tweet on July 2 explained that, according to the student handbook, students were to dress formally from Monday to Thursday.
"According to the UPSA handbook, you are supposed to be professional from Monday to Thursday. You can only dress casually on Fridays. That Friday casual dressing should also be of high standard. If you cannot keep these rules, why did you register to be a student?"
He then posted a soft copy version of the student handbook, which outlined the dos and don’ts for UPSA students when it comes to dress codes.
At UPSA, students are not allowed to wear caps and hats. Slogans or pictures on shirts are not allowed, except when students can wear headscarves for religious or cultural purposes.
Shoes such as sneakers, flip-flops and flashy athletic shoes are also not accepted.
The young man reminded Ghanaians that UPSA is an institution of higher learning, hence its rules need to be followed.
