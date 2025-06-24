Politician John Dumelo has won the hearts of many Ghanaians when he offered free rides to three UPSA students

This comes after the students missed the free buses meant to transport students home for the vacation

The gesture melted the hearts of many people, who took to social media to hail the Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture

Ayawaso West Wuogon Member of Parliament, John Dumelo, gave free rides to three University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) students who missed the free buses to send them home for the vacation period.

The Honourable MP organised free buses for UPSA students to charter them home on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, from the school's campus.

In a video trending on social media, Mr Dumelo was seen asking some stranded students why they missed the bus and whether they were informed about the departure time.

In an inaudible audible, the students in a quiet tone explained to the Ayawaso West Wuogon MP why they had unfortunately missed the free bus.

He then offered to drop them off at their various destinations in his Toyota Land Cruiser. The renowned politician helped the two female students and the male student pack their luggage in the trunk of the car.

Reactions to John Dumelo giving three UPSA students rides

The comment section of the video shared on X was full of praises for Mr Dumelo. Many people hailed him for always coming through for his people.

Others also highlighted his close contender, the New Patriotic Party (NPP)'s Lydia Alhassan, who is well known as Maa Lydia, would have a challenging time attempting to make a return, looking at the work Mr Dumelo had put into making the constituency great again.

The opinions of social media users of the heartwarming video are below:

@lexy_bills said:

"Honourable open gate give you … herh the ladies reach🤭🤭😍🤣."

@ShockerNifty said:

"Whoever wants to unseat Dumelo has a lot of work to do. He’s changed the ball game of politics in his constituency."

@mr_kwame_barnes said:

"This man is not losing his seat anytime soon! Like I genuinely want to see this man win, and I don’t even know him. He understands the game too well👏."

@Julietlovesro1 said:

"@johndumelo the one he teach you how to do politics he worry NPP waa anogo lie you."

@Julietlovesro1 said:

"Eii John Yakubu🔥🔥 next election dier 90% straight up."

@OdigiJnr said:

"At least more real than those who wait until elections to do same …. Boss on Efo @johndumelo."

@knico80381857 said:

"That is why I can’t be a politician. If you don’t respect time, I won’t mind you."

The free buses for UPSA students

John Dumelo and his wife's 2024 campaign

Dumelo's daughter Malike rocks lawyer outfit on 4th birthday

YEN.com.gh reported that Malike, daughter of Ghanaian actor turned politician John Dumelo, celebrated her fourth birthday on Tuesday, June 10, 2025.

To mark the special occasion, Gifty Mawunya Dumelo, Mr Dumelo’s wife, shared a touching birthday message filled with love and warmth, expressing her joy and pride as a mother.

The post quickly caught the attention of fans online, with many flooding social media with birthday wishes for little Malike and admiration for her birthday photos as she rocked a lawyer-themed outfit.

