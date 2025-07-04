A Ghanaian lady caused mixed reactions after spotting a funeral signage designed to mourn the deceased Portuguese footballer Diogo Jota on the streets of Ghana

The lady claimed she would be taking a 3-day holiday to mourn the 28-year-old Liverpool forward who died in a car accident

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported on the death of the football star, along with his 25-year-old brother, André Silva, also a professional footballer

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A Ghanaian creative specialising in design and signage fabrication has drawn widespread attention after honouring the legacy of the late Liverpool player Diogo Jota with a funeral signage.

The Liverpool and Portugal forward, along with his brother André Silva, died on Thursday, 3 July, in a road accident after their Lamborghini suffered a burst tyre, veered off the road, and caught fire at kilometre 65 of the A-52 motorway in Zamora, northwest Spain.

A Ghanaian who deals in design and signage fabrication honours deceased Liverpool forward Diogo Jota's legacy with a funeral signage. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

It was not immediately clear where in Ghana the signage was put up, but a clip circulating on social media showed the banner fixed at the entrance of a signs shop, with a Ghanaian phone number clearly visible on another sign also mounted at the shop’s entrance.

The signage featured a picture of the deceased footballer, along with his name and an epitaph including his date of birth and death. The designer also incorporated a RIP design into the signage.

A Ghanaian lady who spotted the signage and appeared to be heartbroken by the footballer's death, mourned . She also disclosed that she would be going on a 3-day holiday to honour the late footballer's legacy.

Watch the video below.

The tragic passing of Diogo Jota

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Liverpool star Diogo Jota tragically passed away in a car accident in northern Spain, just two weeks after marrying his childhood sweetheart, Rute Cardoso.

Reports indicate that his younger brother, fellow footballer André Silva, 25, also lost his life in the crash.

The kilometre 65 of the A-52 motorway stretch where Jota and his brother died is known as a popular connection for drivers travelling from northern Portugal.

Emergency services in the Castilla and León region confirmed the fatal accident.

His tragic demise occurred shortly after he described himself as "the luckiest man in the world" in an interview released just a day before the devastating incident.

Fans in Ghana mourn the death of Liverpool forward Diogo Jota, 28, following a car crash in Spain. Photo credit: SkySports (Facebook)

Source: Facebook

Ghanaians react to Diogo Jota's funeral signage

The funeral signage of the football star left many Ghanaians emotional, as fans around the world continue to mourn the deceased football player.

YEN.com.gh gathered some of the reactions by Ghanaians who saw the video on X. The comments are below.

@ebk233 wrote:

"If not Ghana, then who again? 💔🤭"

@MOKOBILI08LFC commented:

"Because of Diogo nti 3 days off. 😂😂"

@hunterdarebel commented:

"Normal normal I Dey expect a whole funeral ceremony sef. Ghanaians nor dey disappoint.🙏"

@world__ugliest commented:

"This is not Funny….Owner is deffo a Liverpool fan. Allow him to mourn, man."

Diogo Jota's last social media post trends

YEN.com.gh had previously reported on the last Instagram post made by the deceased Diogo Jota.

The post featured him with his wife, three children, and their 3 cute little dogs.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh