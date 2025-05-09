Evangelist Mama Pat: Agradaa Flaunts Her Neatly-Tiled Mansion and Compound Full of Cars
- Evangelist Mama Pat, aka Agradaa, in a recent video, gave netizens a view of her beautiful mansion
- The televangelist was elated as she danced around her neatly tiled compound, showcasing her cars
- The video has garnered significant traction on social media, and netizens obsess over how rich the controversial religious leader is
Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Ghanaian televangelist and leader of the Heaven Way Bible Church, Evangelist Mama Pat aka Agradaa, has courted attention after a video of her at home surfaced online.
Evangelist Mama Pat, known for her transition from idol worship into Christianity in 2021, took over the Heaven Way Bible Church with her husband, a junior pastor at the church.
Before becoming a church leader, Agradaa owned a TV station and a huge hotel in Kwahu, where she hails from.
In her video posted on May 9, Agradaaa was seen storming out of her living room onto the compound in a hearty mood.
The televangelist who has become a viral sensation was captured dancing to Artiste of the Year nominee King Paluta's latest tune
The floor and walls of the mansion had all been neatly tiled, projecting Agradaa's taste for flashiness.
As she made her way to the compound, Agradaa made it past a Jeep. She was later seen sandwiched between two Lexuses.
Evangelist Mama Pat's mansion stirs reactions
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Evangelist Mama Pat's mansion.
Kofi Kele said:
woman Gadafi ✌️✌️✌️✌️
Abena Asare wrote:
💯 original kwahu broni
Dekiss one remarked:
Mine Agraadicious woman still 16yrs🔥🔥🔥💯💗
Fire Ogya vitis Ogyaba's complex
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Fire Oja had visited his colleague Ogyaba, the founder and leader of Holiness of Christ Zion Ministry, at his multi-purpose church complex.
As Ogyaba took Fire Oja through one of the hallways in the complex, they stopped briefly to admire the photos on the wall.
The walls were adorned with photos of Ogyaba and his beautiful wife, Mrs Abigail Boakye. Ogyaba also had photos of renowned mentors like Malawian Prophet Shepherd Bushiri.
The complex's exterior had several luxury cars, including a Land Cruiser and a Mercedes-Benz, parked.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Peter Ansah (Entertainment Editor) Ansah Peter is an entertainment editor who joined YEN.com.gh in September 2023. He studied Development Planning at KNUST, graduating in 2018. His professional career in entertainment journalism dates eight years back as a showbiz and arts blogger for the now-defunct motionhypegh.net, continuing to Muse Media Networks, acting as the editorial manager for the network's flagship multimedia platforms. He has also managed several PR roles with top clients, including Morgan Heritage. In 2024, Peter completed Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation