Evangelist Mama Pat, aka Agradaa, in a recent video, gave netizens a view of her beautiful mansion

The televangelist was elated as she danced around her neatly tiled compound, showcasing her cars

The video has garnered significant traction on social media, and netizens obsess over how rich the controversial religious leader is

Ghanaian televangelist and leader of the Heaven Way Bible Church, Evangelist Mama Pat aka Agradaa, has courted attention after a video of her at home surfaced online.

Evangelist Mama Pat flaunts her wealth at home. Photo source: OriginalAgradaa

Source: TikTok

Evangelist Mama Pat, known for her transition from idol worship into Christianity in 2021, took over the Heaven Way Bible Church with her husband, a junior pastor at the church.

Before becoming a church leader, Agradaa owned a TV station and a huge hotel in Kwahu, where she hails from.

In her video posted on May 9, Agradaaa was seen storming out of her living room onto the compound in a hearty mood.

The televangelist who has become a viral sensation was captured dancing to Artiste of the Year nominee King Paluta's latest tune

The floor and walls of the mansion had all been neatly tiled, projecting Agradaa's taste for flashiness.

As she made her way to the compound, Agradaa made it past a Jeep. She was later seen sandwiched between two Lexuses.

Evangelist Mama Pat's mansion stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Evangelist Mama Pat's mansion.

Kofi Kele said:

woman Gadafi ✌️✌️✌️✌️

Abena Asare wrote:

💯 original kwahu broni

Dekiss one remarked:

Mine Agraadicious woman still 16yrs🔥🔥🔥💯💗

Fire Ogya vitis Ogyaba's complex

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Fire Oja had visited his colleague Ogyaba, the founder and leader of Holiness of Christ Zion Ministry, at his multi-purpose church complex.

As Ogyaba took Fire Oja through one of the hallways in the complex, they stopped briefly to admire the photos on the wall.

The walls were adorned with photos of Ogyaba and his beautiful wife, Mrs Abigail Boakye. Ogyaba also had photos of renowned mentors like Malawian Prophet Shepherd Bushiri.

The complex's exterior had several luxury cars, including a Land Cruiser and a Mercedes-Benz, parked.

