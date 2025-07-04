Renowned Ghanaian broadcaster, Captain Smart, has offered a piece of advice to the husband of Evangelist Mama Pat

Following her arrest, Captain Smart urged him to remain chaste until her wife returned from her 15-year sentencing

Netizens who watched Captain Smart's advice expressed mixed reactions, as some agreed with him while others laughed over the video

Popular Ghanaian broadcaster, Godsbrain Blessed Smart, has advised the husband of embattled Ghanaian televangelist, Patricia Asiamah, popularly known as Agradaa, not to cheat on her while she is away.

Captain Smart's advice comes after Agradaa was given a 15-year jail sentence by an Accra Circuit court on July 3, 2025.

Captain Smart offers brotherly advice to Angel Asiamah after Agradaa's July 3, 2025, sentencing, urging him to remain chaste in her absence. Image source: Agradaa, Captain Smart

Reacting to the news, Captain Smart explained why Agradaa would spend only five years in jail and urged Angel Asiamah to remain chaste and wait for her.

"I'm fervently praying that Angel Asiamah will get the courage to withstand any temptation that comes his way," Captain said in his video.

Agradaa has become the talk of the town after an Accra Circuit court judge pronounced judgment on her for defrauding some church members in 2022.

The renowned televangelist organised a church service and claimed money and other valuables, including gold, from her church members, promising to double them.

After receiving the items, Agradaa dismissed the service and refused to return the items to the owners, causing a public outcry. She was later picked up by the police, investigated and granted bail. Three years later, she's been jailed for 15 years.

Agradaa receives a 15-year jail sentence over a crime she committed in 2022, but Captain Smart says she would spend only five years. Image source: Agradaa

Speaking during the Onua Maakye Show, Captain Smart stated that Agradaa would serve only five years in jail.

He explained that although she was sentenced to 15 years for all the charges, the sentences would run concurrently. Captain further urged the women in her church to take care of Agradaa's children in her absence.

Watch Captain Smart's video in which he advised Agradaa below:

Captain Smart's advice to Asiamah triggers reactions

Captain Smart's advice to Prophet Angel Asiamah has triggered various reactions on social media. While some netizens believed it was good advice, others doubted Agradaa's husband would follow it.

@MAA THESS OTSI wrote:

"Asamoah is laughing 😂😂😂."

@Humble bless wrote:

"Impossible 🤣🤣🤣 Captain smart kindly reverse your advice."

@Boahemaa Vivian wrote:

"I laugh enter my ex-room. He is with his new girlfriend. Now, I don't know what to do and they are looking at me.😂😂😂."

@Josephine Darko wrote:

"Captain gyae na ɛnfa."

Agradaa's jail sentence confirms a powerful prophecy

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a video of a prophetic declaration a Ghanaian spiritualist made about evangelist Agradaa over a month ago resurfaced online.

The prophet prophesied that the former traditional priestess would be jailed before the year ended if she failed to change her ways. He added that the evangelist would not have people to defend her once certain charges were brought against her.

Social media users who commented on the video shared varied opinions in the comments section on the sentence handed down to Agradaa.

