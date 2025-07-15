Husband of jailed televangelist, Agradaa, turned heads during her July 15, 2025, hearing, with some women openly expressing affection and even proposing to him

Meanwhile, the embattled televangelist looked distraught and quiet, with her face partially covered and significant weight loss noted by observers

Netizens who saw the video of the ladies drooling over Asiamah expressed mixed reactions in the comments section

Angel Asiamah, the husband of embattled Ghanaian televangelist Patricia Asiedua, popularly known as Agradaa, became the centre of attention during her recent court appearance on July 15, 2025.

Agradaa appeared at the Amasaman High Court in the company of Angel Asiamah and heavily armed prison officers to request bail, pending the outcome of her appeal against a 15-year prison sentence. However, the court denied her request.

According to a reporter from Adom FM who was present during the hearing, Angel Asiamah attracted considerable attention from onlookers, particularly some ladies in attendance.

Many were reportedly captivated by his appearance, with a few even making bold proposals, suggesting he should move on and "come for them" while Agradaa serves her sentence.

In a video that has surfaced on social media, a lady was heard expressing her admiration for Agradaa's husband and openly professing love to him.

"Asiamah, we love you," she continued, shouting as Asiamah walked to his car after Agradaa was whisked away by armed prison officers.

Another lady was also spotted running after Asiamah and accompanying him to his car, while attempting to grab his arm.

Watch the video of the woman cheering Angel Asiamah up during his court appearance:

Agradaa, on the other hand, was not her usual self. The popular televangelist, in a video that has surfaced online, looked visibly distraught.

Speaking on events at the court, Mike 2 stated that Mama Pat had her face covered with a nose mask and her hair wrapped in a white headscarf.

She was dressed in a white prison uniform, and she sat quietly with her hands in handcuffs. The presenter also noted that Agradaa had visibly lost weight and appeared far quieter than her usual self.

She was eventually whisked away in a police vehicle after Tuesday's court proceedings to continue serving her sentence.

Reactions as ladies drool over Angel Asiamah

Netizens who saw the video of ladies swooning over Angel Asiamah expressed mixed reactions in the comments section.

Agradaa files for bail after appeal against her sentence

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Agradaa and her lawyers filed for bail after launching an appeal against her 15-year jail term.

The embattled televangelist and her legal team have stated the reasons for seeking her temporary return home.

Agradaa and her legal team's request for bail triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

