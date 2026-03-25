A nurse who recently relocated from her home country to seek greener pastures abroad is glad she made that decision

She took to social media to open up about the challenges she faced while working as a nurse in her home country

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the post have congratulated the young lady for using her lived experience to inspire others

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A young Nigerian lady has become an inspiration to many back home in her native country after she reflected on her past experiences working as a nurse.

This comes after she took a trip down memory lane, recounting the ordeal she went through working as a healthcare professional in her home country.

A young lady who relocated abroad to work recounts her past as a nurse in Nigeria. Photo credit: @RSpeakshermind/X

Source: Twitter

According to her, despite giving her best in the performance of her duty by working 21 days a month, her take-home salary as a nurse at the end of the month, after deductions, was ₦45,000, equivalent to GH¢350.

Fast forward to her present reality: the young lady, who had the chance to relocate abroad to work, has opened up about the benefits she enjoys in her line of work.

Unlike Nigeria, she now works 12 days a month, three days a week, yet enjoys a higher salary as well as a good work-life balance.

She admonished her followers not to pass up the opportunities to relocate abroad in search of greener pastures.

“21 days a month, 4‑5 days a week, was what I worked as a nurse in Nigeria. I had big pimples because of how stressed I was. And oh, my take-home after tax at the end of the month was 45k Naira. Now I work 12 days a month, 3 days a week, and I have a good work-life balance and oh my pay. JAPA O!!!!!!” her post read.

Below is the X post

A nurse who left her country to work abroad flaunts her transformation. Photo credit: @RSpeakshermind/x

Source: Twitter

Reactions as nurse speaks about her income

Social media users who thronged the comment section commended her for relocating abroad.

@steezy10_ stated:

“They will never understand how much they are suffering in that country. I’m happy for you.”

@inspiredbylopet commented:

“45k is diabolical. After learning something as serious as nursing… Ahhh!”

@Naija_Breedd opined:

“My fiancé then told me to run away. I was stubborn; I said I’m too talented and would make it in Nigeria. Four years later, and with two trucks invested in a logistics business, I am still struggling. If you have the chance, JAPA!!! This country isn’t a real place.”

@Oba_Agu002 indicated:

“Sharap! Isn’t it the same UK nursing that was exposed here recently? It’s not good for you people to come out here and lie about it. Abeg rest!”

@omoonifade1 added:

“I hope you don’t have any family here, because if every nurse and doctor JAPA as you’re advising, then who treats the family you left behind?”

Nurse relocates abroad to be a care worker

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian nurse also decided to relocate to the UK to work as a caregiver.

A video on her TikTok showed her arrival, during which she opened up about how she was now trying to acclimatise to the new weather.

The young lady disclosed that she kept her travel plans very discreet, even from her colleagues at work.

Source: YEN.com.gh