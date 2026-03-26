Renowned Ghanaian visual artist Ibrahim Mahama has met with the Police Management Board as investigations intensify into his assault allegations

The team has denied any involvement in the alleged incident, which reportedly occurred on Saturday, March 21, 2026

The case has been referred to the Police Professional Standards Bureau for further probing

Renowned Ghanaian visual artist Ibrahim Mahama has met with the Police Management Board, led by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Christian Tetteh Yohuno, as investigations intensify into allegations that he was assaulted by the Black Maria task force.

The alleged incident, which reportedly involved the IGP's Black Maria team, occurred on Saturday, March 21, 2026.

Renowned Ghanaian artist, Ibrahim Mahama, meets IGP Christian Tetteh Yohuno over alleged assault incident involving the Black Maria team. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

However, the team, led by Abdul Bawa Jalil, has denied any involvement in the alleged assault, insisting that its personnel were not engaged in the incident.

As part of investigations into the incident, the case has been referred to the Police Professional Standards Bureau, the internal body responsible for probing misconduct within the Ghana Police Service.

Ibrahim Mahama and the Northern Regional Police Commander were summoned to Accra to assist with ongoing investigations into the alleged assault.

According to a report by Citi News, the meeting with the hierarchy of the Ghana Police Service is expected to provide clarity on the incident.

The case has attracted significant public attention, with calls for a transparent investigation and accountability, particularly given the profile of the artist and the seriousness of the allegations.

Police authorities have indicated that updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.

First video of Mahama's attack surfaces online

A video of the incident that led to the alleged attack on Ibrahim Mahama, who is the CEO of Red Clay in Tamale, has emerged on social media.

Police personnel accused of the attack were seen stopping the bus that Mahama and some family members were travelling on in the Northern Region capital.

Personnel from the IGP's Special Operations Team, popularly known as Black Maria, are accused of assaulting artist Ibrahim Mahama. Credit: Ibrahim Mahama/Ghana Police Service

Source: Facebook

The artist has accused the IGP's Special Operations Task Force, popularly known as the Black Maria and led by DSP Bawah Abdul Jalil, of police brutality

He also rubbished the claims by the police and insisted that they beat him up after he refused to delete visuals he took of them on the street.

The artist has since threatened to sue the police.

The video showed some men in plain clothing with vests, believed to be officers of the Black Maria unit, standing in front of a Red Clay bus Ibrahim Mahama was reportedly travelling on.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Ibrahim Mahama cancels engagements

Meanwhile, the artist said he had been forced to suspend work and cancel several international engagements.

Mahama said injuries from the attack left him with speech difficulties and sleeplessness.

He claimed to have lost a tooth in the March 21 incident and was treated and discharged from the hospital.

The artist feared that the incident might keep him away from work for an extended period.

Tamale residents protest Black Maria recall

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that residents of Tamale staged protests over the withdrawal of the Black Maria team.

The Black Maria unit had been credited with significantly reducing crime, such as drug peddling and robbery, in the region.

Meanwhile, the Haruna Institute has denied claims that the Education Minister and Tamale South MP influenced the decision.

Source: YEN.com.gh