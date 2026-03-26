Senegal has appealed the CAF ruling stripping them of the AFCON title awarded to Morocco

A favorable CAS ruling could restore Senegal as the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations champions

The CAF appeal emphasises the need for fair, timely decisions in African football

The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) saga could take another dramatic turn as Senegal awaits a decision from the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) regarding the Confederation of African Football (CAF) ruling that stripped them of the AFCON title and awarded it to the hosts, Morocco.

If the CAS panel rules in Senegal’s favour, the outcome of the tournament could be rewritten, potentially restoring the Teranga Lions as champions.

Fans eagerly await the outcome of Senegal's CAS appeal after CAF stripped them of the 2025 AFCON title. Image credit: Franck Fife

Source: Getty Images

CAF’s decision to overturn the 1-0 on-field victory on January 18, 2026, in Rabat surprised football fans across the continent. The ruling was based on a temporal walk-off by Senegal’s players following a controversial penalty decision late in extra time.

Morocco was subsequently awarded a 3-0 victory, a decision that sparked widespread debate over fairness, timing, and the legitimacy of off-field administrative rulings.

The Senegal CAS appeal now introduces the possibility that the official records could change again, raising questions about the finality of CAF’s verdict.

The Senegalese national team during their 2025 AFCON title cel celebration after beating Morocco on January 18, 2026, in Rabat. Image credit: Sebastien Bozon

Source: Getty Images

Legal and football implications of CAS ruling

If CAS sides with Senegal, the implications would be significant. Firstly, the 2025 AFCON trophy could be officially returned to the Teranga Lions, reversing Morocco’s recognition as champions.

Such a move would also likely impact FIFA/Coca-Cola World Rankings, potentially reducing Morocco’s points while boosting Senegal’s standing.

Morocco currently sits atop the African football FIFA rankings, while Senegal remains a close second; a successful appeal could shift these positions.

Beyond rankings, a CAS ruling in favour of Senegal would send a strong message to football governing bodies about the need for timely and transparent disciplinary processes.

It could spark debates over how CAF handles disputes, emphasizing that major decisions affecting championships should be resolved promptly, ideally during matches rather than weeks later.

Senegal's CAS appeal: What fans can expect

Regardless of the outcome, Senegal’s appeal keeps the AFCON 2025 story alive, generating discussion, speculation, and engagement among fans across Africa and beyond.

Supporters of the Teranga Lions hope for justice and recognition of the team’s on-field efforts, while Moroccan fans brace for the potential of losing a title they have celebrated.

The CAS ruling could either close the chapter definitively or prolong the controversy, highlighting how off-field decisions and legal interventions increasingly influence modern football.

Until a final verdict is delivered, the AFCON 2025 trophy remains at the centre of one of the most contentious and closely watched disputes in African football history.

Why CAF took AFCON title from Senegal

Earlier, YEN.com.gh examined the specific regulations used by the Confederation of African Football to revoke the 2025 AFCON trophy from Senegal and award it to Morocco.

The decision was based on Articles 82 and 84 of the 2025 AFCON official rules, which cover player forfeitures, match protests, and disciplinary measures for incidents occurring during games.

Source: YEN.com.gh