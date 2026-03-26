Senegal have taken a significant step in their bid to reclaim the 2025 AFCON title awarded to Morocco following a controversial ruling by CAF

On Wednesday, March 25, the West African nation formally appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), seeking to have the decision overturned

YEN.com.gh now takes a closer look at when CAS is likely to deliver its verdict, as the football world waits in anticipation

Senegal’s bid to reclaim the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title is now firmly in motion after the country’s football federation (FSF) filed an appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on March 25, 2026.

The FSF is challenging a controversial ruling by CAF that stripped the Teranga Lions of their on-field victory and handed the trophy to Morocco retrospectively.

The decision has sparked intense debate across the football world and now shifts the spotlight to Lausanne, where CAS will have the final say.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport says it will rule on Senegal's appeal 'as swiftly as possible'. Photos by DeFodi Images and NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

Chronicling the Senegal-Morocco AFCON controversy

Senegal were initially crowned champions after edging Morocco 1-0 in the final on January 18 in Rabat.

However, the match was later reviewed after Senegal’s players walked off the pitch in protest over a late penalty decision.

Although they returned after 17 minutes and went on to win, CAF’s Appeal Board ruled that the walk-off amounted to forfeiture.

Citing Articles 82 and 84, CAF overturned the result and awarded Morocco a 3-0 victory.

Senegal described the ruling as “an unfair, unprecedented and unacceptable decision which brings discredit to African football” and quickly moved to challenge it.

When will CAS deliver AFCON 2025 verdict?

CAS has since confirmed receipt of the appeal, stating:

"The FSF appeal seeks to set aside the CAF decision and declare the FSF winners of AFCON. It also requests an immediate suspension of the time limit to submit an appeal brief until the CAF decision is notified with full grounds,"

"A CAS Arbitral Panel will be appointed to consider this matter. Following this, a procedural calendar will be established."

While CAS has promised to act quickly, timelines in such cases are rarely straightforward. Director General Matthieu Reeb offered some reassurance, as cited by BBC Sport:

“CAS is perfectly equipped to resolve this type of dispute, with the assistance of expert and independent arbitrators.

"We understand that teams and fans are eager to know the final decision, and we will ensure that arbitration proceedings are conducted as swiftly as possible, while respecting the right of all parties to a fair hearing.”

Despite that assurance, former CAF disciplinary panel head Raymond Hack believes patience will be required. Speaking to ESPN, he suggested the process could take up to six months.

"This matter will take another six months before it's resolved, but all it does is cast bad aspersions on the image of African football, which is something which obviously should never happen."

If that timeline holds, a final verdict may not arrive until around September.

Senegal wants CAS to set aside CAF's controversial decision ‌and ⁠declare the Teranga Lions winners of AFCON. Photo by Franck Fife.

Source: Getty Images

Can Senegal overturn CAF ruling at CAS?

Beyond the timeline, attention is now turning to the likely outcome. Legal opinion remains divided, but Hack believes Senegal may have a strong case.

He points to the match referee's authority, who allowed the game to continue and reach its natural conclusion despite the protest. In his view, that decision should carry decisive weight.

"In my opinion, I don't think the Court of Arbitration will uphold the decision of the Appeal Board because there's precedent to it.

"In 2019, Wydad were in a similar situation in a CAF club championship, where CAS ruled that the referee's decision is final. Only a referee can end a game. No matter what happens, only the referee can end it."

That argument could prove central as CAS examines whether CAF acted within its regulatory framework or overstepped by revisiting a completed match.

For now, uncertainty lingers. Senegal remains adamant they won the title on the pitch, while CAF’s ruling continues to stand.

4 times CAS overturned CAF decisions

With legal proceedings underway, YEN.com.gh previously examined four instances where the Court of Arbitration for Sport overturned decisions by CAF.

Interestingly, Morocco were involved in three of those cases.

Source: YEN.com.gh