Ghanaian business mogul, Ibrahim Mahama, has grabbed headlines for his benevolent gesture

This follows his decision to pay all debts accrued by the late Adwenepahene, which his widow had to settle

Netizens who saw the video commended the businessman for his generous gesture toward Adwenepahene’s family

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Renowned Ghanaian business mogul Ibrahim Mahama is trending for all the right reasons after news of his benevolence went viral.

This comes after he reportedly settled all debts owed by Adwenepahene, the late German-based content creator who passed away last year.

Ibrahim Mahama pays the debt owed by the late Adwenpahene, and the widow shows appreciation. Photo credit:@ ibrahim_mahama_71/Instagram, @becky/TikTok

Source: UGC

Becky, the widow of Adwenepahene, disclosed this in a video on TikTok and was overwhelmed with emotion as she expressed her appreciation.

She admitted that the debts left by her late husband had become a burden, as finding money to pay them had been difficult.

She pronounced words of blessing to the business mogul for all he has done since her husband passed.

Becky also thanked Ghanaian social commentator Appiah Stadium for his support toward her and the family following her husband’s passing.

Many recall how Ibrahim Mahama, in April 2025, sent funds to the family through Appiah Stadium. He donated GH¢87,755 to support the burial of Adwenepahene.

Adwenpahene's widow bods with Appiah Stadium in Germany. Photo credit: @UGC

Source: TikTok

It is believed that Adwenepahene and Ibrahim Mahama had a strong relationship, as the late content creator named one of his children after the latter to show the good relationship that existed between them.

Appiah Stadium, on that occasion, made the donation on behalf of the business mogul.

At the time of writing, the video had gained over 7,000 likes and 900 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians hail Ibrahim Mahama

Social media users praised Ibrahim Mahama for his benevolent act, while others commended Becky for showing appreciation.

My Lady opined:

“You really, really, really brought tears to my eyes, Becky. May the God who brought Ibrahim Mahama into your life continue to bless him endlessly. Amen.”

NnaAma🇧🇴 stated:

“First, big thanks to God for touching his heart to do that. Second, God bless you, Mr. Ibrahim Mahama.”

Yaw Dwarkwaa stated:

“Ibrahim Mahama deserves all the good things and blessings he is enjoying in life. Not many people would think of donating to support the funeral. His actions showed he really had a good bond with Adwenepahene. I am glad the widow came out to show appreciation and thank him. You are a blessing in Ghana.”

Nana Akua said:

“I just like Mr. Ibrahim Mahama. Now I’m buying from him. God bless him so much.”

PENA GH stated:

“One thing I've learned: the people who criticized you in your hard times are the same people who will praise you when you don’t give up and they see you doing well. God bless him, and I’m happy you are okay, Becky.”

Adwenepahene’s death and burial

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Adwenepahene was buried on April 17, 2025, in Stuttgart, Germany, after passing away on April 4, 2025.

Reports indicate that Adwenepahene had been diagnosed with high blood pressure and prescribed medicine. However, he reportedly stopped taking the medicine at some point, leading to complications and his subsequent death.

Source: YEN.com.gh