Prominent media personality, Captain Smart, has alleged that Russian national Vyacheslav Trahov, aka Yaytseslav, has returned to Africa

According to Captain Smart, Yaytseslav operates as a spy collecting information on Africans for the Russian government

Yaytseslav is infamously known for discreetly recording his encounters with various women and sharing them on various paid social media platforms

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Television personality Blessed Godsbrain Smart, popularly known as Captain Smart, has claimed that Russian national Vyacheslav Trahov, also known as Yaytseslav, is back in Africa to continue his controversial activities.

Captain Smart made the allegations on his TV programme Onua Maakye, with excerpts widely shared across social media.

Captain Smart alleges Russian national Vyacheslav Trahov, aka Yaytseslav, has returned to Africa to continue his controversial activities. Photo credit: Captain Smart/Facebook

Source: Facebook

According to him, Yaytseslav is an alleged spy operating under the sponsorship of the Russian government.

He claimed that the young man’s activities were monitored and reportedly used by Russian security agencies for undisclosed purposes.

Captain Smart further claimed that Yaytseslav returned to Africa disguised in a discreet mask and accompanied by well-trained security personnel at all times.

Vyacheslav Trahov gained notoriety in Ghana and across Africa after secretly recording encounters with multiple women and uploading them to a website and paid social media platforms.

Attempts to prosecute him were unsuccessful, with the Russian Embassy stating that the extradition of its citizens violates Russian law.

The latest allegations by Captain Smart have reignited concerns for women who previously fell victim to the foreigner’s alleged activities, reopening emotional wounds and prompting renewed calls for vigilance.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Russian man Yaytseslav's clandestine activities with women

In many instances, he convinced the Ghanaian ladies to exchange their phone numbers with him before convincing them to visit his residence later, all of which he records to put online.

Television host Captain Smart cautions the public about the return of the infamous Russian man involved in secret recordings of women. Photo credit: Yaytseslav/TikTok

Source: Instagram

After their escapades, he breached many privacy laws by uploading his content on TikTok, YouTube, and Telegram, where he has a private channel.

Excerpts of his videos were uploaded online, while the full content was accessible on his private Telegram channel at a subscription fee of five dollars per month.

The videos sparked outrage among Ghanaians on social media, with many questioning how he was able to enter the country and engage in his activities without being caught.

At first, many people wondered who the infamous Russian man really was, as he was careful to hide his face in the videos.

However, vlogger Clement Nana Asamoah of Gossips 24 TV, who was among the first to blow the whistle on Yaytseslav's activities, unveiled his identity on social media.

He shared reported videos of the man with his face showing as he and a lady went to his apartment after a public outing.

A Facebook reel showing Yaytseslav's identity is below:

Yaytseslav responds to Ghanaians' backlash over videos

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Yaytseslav had reacted to the backlash over the videos of his escapades with Ghanaian women.

The infamous Russian man made a big decision to wipe his digital footprint amid the controversy over the private videos. Yaytseslav's response to the online backlash triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians, with netizens calling for him to be jailed.

Source: YEN.com.gh