Ghanaians in Canada have been thrown into mourning after their compatriot, who relocated to the country over a year ago, passed away

Serwaa Broni, in a video, shared details on the demise of the Ghanaian student and praised some people who tried to help the young man regain full fitness

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have consoled the grieving family during this difficult moment

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A young Ghanaian man who journeyed to Canada to further his studies has sadly passed away.

The young man, identified as Jones, who had been in Canada for one year, is said to have died after battling an illness for some time.

A Ghanaian student dies in Canada, and Serwaa Broni shares details in a trending video. Photo credit: @Kofi TV/YouTube, @maamepokuahkumasi/TikTok

Source: UGC

A video posted on the TikTok page of @maamepokuahkumasi._ on June 24 showed popular Canadian-based Ghanaian nurse Evelyn Serwaa Poku Aidoo, aka Serwaa Broni, sharing some details about the young man who died.

Serwaa Broni, who looked visibly sad, mentioned that a caring Ghanaian family in Canada provided support for Jones during the three-week period when he became critically ill.

She lamented that, because Jones had no health insurance in the country, paying for his medical expenses had become a challenge.

She therefore urged Ghanaians who travel to Canada to put in conscious efforts to ensure they get permanent residency, a status that would help them seek medical care without having to worry.

Famous Ghanaian nurse, Serwaa Broni, advises fellow citizens living in Canada. Photo credit: @CheEsquire/X

Source: Twitter

She also encouraged Ghanaians in Canada not to fear going to the hospital for healthcare if they feel unwell, simply because they fear being interrogated by immigration authorities.

Serwaa Broni then expressed her pain over the demise of the young Ghanaian man.

"To our brother who has died, may his soul rest in peace, but this video is mainly to thank Sister Serwaa and Sista Afia. You showed empathy and love, and we pray that what you did for Jones will not be in vain," she said in the video.

Watch the video here:

Ghanaians mourn the demise student in Canada

Ghanaians who reacted to the demise of Jones have sent their messages of condolence to the grieving family. Others who knew him personally have shared fond memories of him.

Duane Daniel32 stated:

"Maame, he’s my brother ooo."

Perpetual Nhyiraba wrote:

"Oh, was he sick? May his soul RIP."

SKY lamented:

"Hmm, God help us, international students."

elizabethasamoah102 added:

"Awuu, we were in primary school, and we used to play in our house. His house is opposite mine. Awuu, Kwame, RIP."

Oyemod commented:

"Good, have mercy on us. May his soul rest in peace."

Maame Adwoa said:

"Eiii, Jones, hmmmm. This world is sometimes not fair. Upon all his struggles, rest in peace."

Ghanaian man killed in Canada

YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian was tragically killed in Canada on October 7.

Police in Toronto said the tragic incident happened during an event.

Reports indicated that the police officers found the young man with gunshot wounds behind the building in a tenant parking lot, but he died after being taken to the hospital.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh