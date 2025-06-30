Christopher Bonsu Baah is on course to seal a lucrative deal with Saudi Pro League club Al Qadsiah

The former Accra Shooting Stars talent was spotted in a luxurious private flight to Madrid for his medicals

Bonsu Baah insists that his transfer to the Gulf region is not influenced by financial gains

Ghanaian rising star Christopher Bonsu Baah is on the verge of completing a big-money switch to Saudi Arabian side Al Qadsiah.

The 20-year-old has been spotted aboard a private jet heading to Madrid, where he is expected to undergo a medical as part of the final steps toward sealing the deal.

Christopher Bonsu Baah enplaned in a private jet to Madrid ahead of his medicals for Al Qadsiah. Photo credit: Richard Pelham/Getty Images and @sachatavolieri/X.

Bonsu Baah enplane to Madrid in a private jet

In a short clip circulating on social media and seen by YEN.com.gh, the KRC Genk winger appeared relaxed and composed during his flight to Spain.

His pending transfer has sparked plenty of conversation, some praising the ambition, others questioning the timing.

Despite the chatter, everything seems to be moving fast behind the scenes.

Reports suggest Genk and Al Qadsiah have agreed on a €15.5 million fee, with an additional €1.5 million in potential bonuses, setting the stage for the Ghanaian to join the Saudi Pro League.

Bonsu Baah reveals why he is moving to Al Qadsiah

Speaking to Joy Sports, Bonsu Baah addressed speculation surrounding his decision, insisting it was the vision laid out by his new club, not financial gain, that convinced him.

“I have heard lots of talks going on between my current club and Al Qadsiah. The Saudi club showed me the project they have for me, and I am happy with it,” he shared, as quoted by Ghanasoccernet.

“But for now, I am going back, and I will meet with my team to see what happens next. There are still ongoing talks.

"For me, moving to Saudi, it is not about the money but it is about me, I think, progressing in my football.”

Bonsu Baah's performance and statistics at KRC Genk

Since joining Genk from Norwegian side Sarpsborg in 2023, the winger has carved out a decent spell in Belgium.

Per Transfermarkt, he featured in 90 matches across competitions, scoring five goals and assisting seven times.

Though not prolific in front of goal, his explosive pace and versatility on the flanks earned him praise.

Christopher Bonsu Baah tries to evade his marker during Ghana's game with Trinidad and Tobago in the 2025 Unity Cup. Photo by Visionhaus.

That form earned him a maiden Black Stars call-up for the Unity Cup in London, where he made a strong impression in games against Nigeria and Trinidad and Tobago.

Premier League side showed interest in Bonsu Baah

Ahead of the new season, English side Sunderland were reportedly monitoring the Ghanaian speedster.

However, he and his representatives leaned toward the Saudi offer, viewing it as a stepping stone rather than a final destination.

For now, all eyes are on Madrid, where the former Accra Shooting Stars player is set to take the next big step in his journey.

Ghanaians react to Bonsu Baah's move to Saudi

In a separate report, YEN.com.gh highlighted the buzz surrounding Christopher Bonsu Baah’s possible switch to Saudi Arabia’s domestic league.

As word of the move spread, Ghanaians weighed in with a flurry of opinions—some optimistic, others more cautious—reflecting a divided football community on what this potential transfer could mean for the rising star.

