A visually-impaired University of Ghana student has made history as the first to graduate with an FGPA of 4.0 in about ten years

Ephraim Ayeh Oracca-Tetteh noticed in his childhood that he could not see properly, and later in his life, he lost his sight

However, Ephraim did not allow his condition to stop him from excelling in life and his academics

Ephraim Ayeh Oracca-Tetteh, a student at the University of Ghana, has made history as the first visually-impaired student to graduate with a perfect 4.0 Final Grade Point Average (FGPA) in the institution’s history.

Ephraim's achievement is a beautiful blend of hard work, academic success, and the determination he's shown in overcoming challenges.

Ephraim Ayeh Oracca-Tetteh, a visually impaired man, delights as he graduates with an FGPA of 4.0 at the University of Ghana. Image source: JoyNews

Ephraim, who noticed he couldn't see properly at the age of 10, defied the odds, overcoming the challenges posed by his disability to achieve a feat that has eluded many of his peers.

He did not let his disability stop him from pursuing an education, and now, he's reaping the benefits of his hard work.

"I feel very excited that I have challenged myself to do something that hasn’t been done before," he shared with great excitement. “So I’m very, very excited about it.”

His academic journey, however, was not without its hurdles. From the outset, Ephraim’s faith in himself and his determination to excel were clear.

“I believe I see with my mind because sometimes, I see what you can never see,” he told a JoyNews reported to interviewed him during his graduation.

Ephraim pursued a degree in philosophy and archaeology, disciplines that are often considered intellectually demanding, but his interest in them was rooted in a deeper passion.

Ephraim graduated from the University of Ghana after scoring an FGPA of 4.0, the first in about ten years. Image source: University of Ghana

He plans to enter into law, aiming to bring about positive change and contribute to society through his legal knowledge.

Rev Peter Mensah Oracca-Tetteh, his father, spoke in an interview and attributed Benedict’s success to divine guidance.

"Since he had a problem, our prayer had always been that God orders his steps for him, and that’s exactly what has happened," he said.

The Registrar of the College of Humanities at the University of Ghana, Benedict Fosu Adjei, also weighed in on the historic achievement, noting that they had not found any student in the past ten years, perhaps even longer, who had achieved a perfect score at the institution.

"We have checked our records and, at least for the last ten years, possibly more, we have yet to find any student of this great university with a perfect score like Ephraim has achieved," he said.

Ephraim’s 4.0 FGPA sets a new benchmark of academic excellence for future generations.

Watch the video of Ephraim's graduation below:

Netizens celebrate Ephraim's milestone

Netizens who saw the video of Ephraim's achievement were delighted and took to the comment section to congratulate. Others were also not impressed with the achievement.

@Emmaxpearl wrote:

"Congratukations to him, but he’s not the first ever."

@Emmanuelosei-Mensah wrote:

"Currently, GPA doesn't matter much. It's skills acquisition and networking that count."

