Popular Ghanaian baker, Ida Nylander, is unwell following alleged threats and intimidation from Olivia Amadi, the CEO of Olisto Restaurant

The young woman wept in a video, while sitting on her hospital bed, claiming that Olivia had dragged her to court

Ida indicated that Olivia has filed a criminal case against her for demanding her debt, and will be arraigned on Monday, July 7, 2025

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ida Nylander, the CEO of NIS Cakes and More, popularly known as Ida the Baker, has seriously taken ill following alleged threats from Olivia Amadi, the CEO of Olisto Restaurant.

The two have recently been the talk of the town after the latter reportedly hired the former and refused to pay fully for the services rendered.

Ida weeps as Olisto drags her to court, claims proceedings begin on Monday, July 7, 2025. Image source: NIS Cakes and More, Olivia Ama Amaddy

Source: TikTok

Ida, in a series of videos, indicated that Olivia has refused to pay, despite various attempts to claim her GH¢5,000 plus balance and has resorted to intimidating her.

"All I did was to come out and say my story, and that's because of the numerous threats her friends were giving me, telling me they would make sure I vanish. And I have orphans that I take care of, so when there is an issue of threats around me, for the sake of those children, I have to run for help because they don't have anybody, and I'm the only one.

"All Olivia wants from me right now is to make sure she turns issues around and makes sure that they jail me; they jail me for working for her, they jail me for asking for my money, they jail me for just coming out to say Olivia, pay me my money. That's all she wants," she added.

Ida stated in the video that her health has deteriorated following her online incident with Olivia, and she has currently been admitted to a hospital.

She claims Olivia has vowed to bring her down for causing public disaffection toward her restaurant.

Watch the video of Ida speaking about her health now:

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh