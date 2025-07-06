Four people are feared dead and several injured after a pick-up vehicle carrying Yaa Baby's mourners overturned in Kumasi

This comes after chaotic scenes from Yaa Baby's funeral, capturing some of his young friends mourning her, surfaced on social media

Prophet Kofi Oduro, during a sermon at church, condemned the rascal behaviour during Yaa Baby's funeral

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The founder and leader of Alabaster International Ministries has weighed in on the disturbing reports from Yaa Baby's funeral on July 5, in Kumasi. The sad incident reportedly happened at the ITP junction when the group was on its way to the cemetery to pay its last respects to the deceased.

Yaa Baby Funeral: Prophet Kofi Oduro Condemns The Fatal Incident Reports

Source: Facebook

A video captured before the accident shows the group packed into a pickup vehicle and ready to set off. They were all in black or red attire.

Another video of the accident, which surfaced online, shows the pickup truck overturned, with some survivors rushing out while others, unable to move, were assisted by bystanders.

Unconfirmed reports indicate that four people lost their lives while several others were injured.

During a sermon after Yaa Baby's funeral, Prophet Kofi Oduro condemned the happenings in Kumasi, as sympathisers mourned.

Videos of young men and women dressed irresponsibly, drinking and smoking and revving their motorbikes at top speed have surfaced online.

The young lady died tragically. Instead of the people sitting down and reflecting on the death of the young lady. They come with their promiscuous lifestyle to the young lady's funeral. Then they displayed impunity and rebellion. Then, in the burial service of the young lady, there is another accident that claims lives. We don't think. This generation doesn't think. We're in the life of pleasure where we love pleasure more than the Lord.

The explosive preacher, known for his hot takes on national and societal issues after criticising the funeral scenes, cautioned his church members who may be leading similar lifestyles.

Yaa Baby's mother wears white at her funeral

It was a solemn moment at the funeral of Yaa Baby when her family, friends and loved ones gathered to pay their last respects to her. Her mother was unconsolable at the event despite efforts to ease the pain of losing her beloved daughter.

YEN.com.gh reported that Yaa Baby's mother was spotted clad in a white mourning cloth, different from all the other mourners who wore either black or red.

It's unclear why Yaa Baby's mother wore white. In Ghana, mourners wear different types of African prints to convey their moods and at funerals.

Reports indicate that the white funeral cloth of Yaa Baby's mother is named Mahwehɛ papa bi abɔ; to wit, my beautiful mirror is broken," was preferred because of the deceased's young age.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh