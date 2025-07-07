The brother of embattled Ghanaian televangelist Mama Pat has reacted to viral claims of denying Angel Asiamah access to Agradaa's home

In a video, he denied going to his sister's house to lock up the place, claiming that such remarks were fabricated

Netizens who saw the video of One Gig speaking over the claims expressed mixed reactions, as some believed his claim, while others were sceptical

Brother of embattled televangelist, Agradaa, has responded to viral claims of kicking his sister's husband out of his matrimonial home.

In a video addressing the matter, One Gig emphatically stated that he did not lock up Agradaa's house, her church or TV station as has widely been speculated. He claimed such reports were mere fabrications which should be ignored.

Agradaa's brother denies kicking Asiamah out of their matrimonial home. Image source: Agradaa, 1Gig, Angel Asiamah

Source: TikTok

One Gig made the remarks after several online reports accused him of visiting Agradaa's properties to lock them up after she was pronounced guilty of fraud and charlatanic advertisement.

One Gig and Agradaa's strained relationship

One Gig and his sister have a strained relationship following countless banters, some of which appeared on social media.

He left her church, the Heaven Way Champion International Ministry located at Weija Junction, due to their arguments.

Agradaa and her legally married husband, Angel Asiamah, flaunt their bond before her July 3, 2025, jail sentence. Image source: Agradaa

Source: Facebook

He expressed his disapproval over the marriage between Agradaa and Asiamah, claiming the latter did not love his sister and only wanted to take advantage of her.

He became the prime suspect in the case of locking Agradaa's house after she was sent to prison; however, he has vehemently denied having a hand in the matter.

One Gig claimed in his video that he was very law-abiding and would not do anything against the laws of the state, such as kicking his sister's legally married husband from their matrimonial home. He added that he respected his sister and would not do anything to ruin her reputation.

Watch the video of 1Gig addressing the claims of locking up Angel Asiamah below:

Netizens divided over 1Gig's explanation

Netizens who saw the video of 1Gig's explanation expressed mixed reactions in the comments section, with some criticising him and others hailing him.

@Ms. Tsikata wrote:

"So the woman is standing there for what? Massa speak the truth and stop playing victim."

@Maame Boaduwaa wrote:

"1gig wife yi de3 as3 wagyimi kakera."

@Queen Afia Sweetness wrote:

"I didn't believe it in the first place so I was shocked when the family came out like that 🤔."

@Mrcrossland1 wrote:

"1 gig koraa you look like Asiamah😁."

@Boss Lady Herself🌹💞💞💞 wrote:

"I'm just seeing this video after his mother confirmed s3 he did it so why is he denying 😏so sad😭."

Bukom Banku begs Mahama to free Agradaa

Retired Ghanaian boxer Bukom Banku has made an emotional appeal to President John Mahama regarding Nana Agradaa.

Agradaa was recently sentenced to 15 years in prison after being found guilty of a money-doubling scam.

In a heartfelt video, the former pugilist pleaded with the president to show compassion to the former traditional priestess.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh