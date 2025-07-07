Popular Ghanaian preacher, Kofi Oduro, has attracted heavy backlash after pleading with President John Dramani Mahama to pardon the embattled founder of the defunct Capital Bank, William Ato Essien.

Prophet Oduro, on Sunday, July 6, 2025, joined calls for Ato Essien, who is currently serving a 15-year prison sentence after being found guilty of stealing over GH¢90 million in liquidity support provided by the Bank of Ghana to his bank.

During a sermon, the preacher passionately pleaded with the President to consider Ato Essien in his list of persons who would be granted a presidential pardon this year.

He said in a video that the President would soon be petitioned over the matter, urging him to consider it on health grounds.

"Good morning Your Excellency, there is a petition coming to your table by the lawyers of that young man. Please that young man is too intelligent for prison and at the moment he has a health challenge on humanitarian grounds. Please, can he be added to the people who would be pardoned this year?" he said.

Watch the video of Prophet Kofi Oduro pleading with President Mahama to release Ato Essien below:

Prophet Oduro's plea follows Evangelist Patricia Asiedua's prison sentence. The popular televangelist, also Agradaa, was sentenced on July 3, 2025, to a 15-year jail term.

She was found guilty of fraud and engaging in charlatanic advertisement. Following her incarceration, there have been calls for her release from custody.

Although he did not directly comment on Agradaa's case, Prophet Oduro contended that releasing Ato Essien would benefit the state better than freeing "dishonest persons."

"Ato Essien, that young man knows how to make money. He knows how to build a business, and even a nation. Let us release him to come and pay his debt. Rather leave him to rot in prison," he added.

Source: YEN.com.gh