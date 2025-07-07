Netherlands-based Ghanaian TikTok star Kofi Gabs has criticised Prophet Kofi Oduro for urging President Mahama to release jailed Capital Bank CEO Ato Essien

The former Bank official was jailed in October 2023 after he failed to pay back a GHC 90 million cedi debt to the government of Ghana

During a July 6 sermon, Prophet Oduro argued that Essien’s brilliance is wasted in prison and appealed for a presidential pardon due to his deteriorating health

Ghanaian TikTok star based in the Netherlands, Kofi Gabs, popularly known as Mr Happiness, has slammed Prophet Kofi Oduro after he called for the release of jailed businessman Ato Essien.

The controversial content creator said the Ghanaian prophet’s call made him a fake servant of God and undeserving of leading a church.

Kofi Gabs also attacked Oduro’s congregation, the members of the Alabaster International Ministry, for applauding their pastor’s call for a convicted felon to be pardoned.

Ghanaian prophet Kofi Oduro argued during a recent sermon that the former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Capital Bank, William Ato Essien, should be pardoned.

Ato Essien was jailed for 15 years in October 2023 after he failed to pay back GH¢90 million owed to the state under a plea deal.

His health has reportedly deteriorated in recent months, leading to calls for him to be released via a Presidential pardon.

Kofi Gabs, who became a household name after launching scathing attacks on PhD holders in Ghana, described Oduro’s call as hypocritical.

Kofi Oduro’s call for Ato Essien’s pardon

Ghanaian prophet Kofi Oduro, speaking during a sermon on Sunday, July 6, 2025, petitioned President John Dramani Mahama to listen to calls for Ato Essien to be released.

He said as a brilliant businessman, Essien’s skills were being wasted in jail when he could put them to use helping the country.

He said Essien's health condition also makes him eligible for a pardon on humanitarian grounds.

"Ato Essien is too intelligent for prison, and at the moment, he has a health challenge. Please, could he be added to those to be pardoned this year?" he said.

Legendary Ghanaian comedian, Kwaku Sintim-Misa, popularly known as KSM, also joined calls for Ato Essien’s release, citing his ill health.

"If you should go and visit Ato Essien right now, the man is in a wheelchair. He had an accident while in jail and I think he sustained a very severe spinal injury. I am using this platform to appeal to His Excellency; please, you have the power of clemency," KSM said.

Kofi Oduro addresses Yaa Baby’s funeral

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Kofi Oduro condemned the rowdy behaviour displayed during the recent funeral of deceased Tiktoker, Yaa Baby.

Four people died during the funeral held on July 5 in Kumasi, when a pick-up truck carrying mourners to the event overturned.

An angry Oduro blasted the behaviour exhibited throughout the funeral, aiming at indecent dressing and displays of ‘impunity and rebellion.’

