Prophet Emmanuel Appiah Enim, aka Osofo Appiah Biblical, has spoken as he and the legal counsel of controversial televangelist Nana Agradaa appeared in court over an old case of her breaching the Cybersecurity Act.

Osofo Appiah Biblical speaks

Speaking to the media in an interview outside the compound of the court premises, Osofo Biblical noted that he did not want to say much to avoid being found guilty of contempt.

"I cannot go into details because of contempt," Osofo Biblical said.

In an interview dated July 7, 2025, Osofo Appiah Biblical, who happens to be Agradaa's rival prophet shared a little detail of how proceedings went in court that day.

He said that the court directed the legal team of the controversial televangelist to prepare their defence before their reappearance on July 30, 2025.

"I cannot say much about it. But the court has urged them (Agradaa's legal counsel) to open their defence. So that is all I can say," he said.

Details of the case

Back in 2021, Nana Agradaa became embroiled in a public feud with a prophet identified as Emmanuel Appiah Enim.

What initially started as a typical exchange of insults on social media took a shocking turn when Agradaa allegedly broadcast private photos of Prophet Enim during a live segment on Thunder TV (now rebranded as Today’s TV), a station she owned.

In 2022, she was arrested and charged under Section 67(1) of the Cybersecurity Act (Act 1038) for the non-consensual distribution of private images.

The controversy deepened in July 2024, when Agradaa faced additional charges in court for the possession and distribution of indecent material. Reports indicated that she not only aired the explicit images on live television but also went as far as using them to label a herbal product—reportedly a type of bitters—which she then promoted to her church congregation.

She was granted bail in the amount of GH¢200,000, with the condition of providing two justified sureties.

Reactions to Osofo Appiah Biblical's case

ohemaa_bakhita said:

"Eeii.. Nipa baako, court bebreee..😂God have mercy..isnt it Appia biblical's case again?"

adjiringano_ said:

"Oh so this is different case wow."

scallo_gh1 said:

"Agradaa Amaneho part 1 and 2 🫢."

bellz0202 said:

"How many lawyers does she have?"

