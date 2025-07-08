A Ghana-based Nigerian man called for calm amid controversy over the Igbo King's plan to build a 50-acre village in Old Ningo

The project sparked outrage, prompting MP Sam George to publicly deny that any land had been allocated for such a purpose

In a video plea, the Nigerian man humorously blamed the rumour on President Bola Tinubu and affirmed his love for Ghana

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A Ghana-based Nigerian man has urged the community to remain calm over the Igbo King controversy, regarding the establishment of an Igbo village in Ghana.

A Ghana-based Nigerian man pleads for calm amid growing backlash over the self-styled Eze Igbo's village plan. Photo credit: Parrot Mouth (TikTok)

Source: TikTok

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a Ghana-based Nigerian, identified as His Royal Majesty Eze Dr Chukwudi Jude Ihenetu, also known as the Igbo King, had secured a portion of land around Old Ningo.

The self-proclaimed king stated that he had secured about 50 acres (approximately 250 plots) of land for an Igbo community project called the 'Igbo Village' in the area.

According to the Igbo King, he planned to make efforts to promote the Nigerian tribe's culture in Ghana, just like what had been done in Virginia, but on a grander scale.

News of the 50-acre Igbo community sparked outrage among many Ghanaians, with some prominent figures expressing their dissatisfaction about the supposed plans.

Nigerian man pleads over Igbo King controversy

While some Nigerians, especially within the Igbo community, supported the agenda, another Nigerian identified as Parrot Mouth on TikTok pleaded for calm among Ghanaians who were vexed by the matter.

Taking to social media in a video, the young man pleaded for calm. He assured Ghanaians that, according to Sam Nartey George, the MP for Ningo-Prampram, no such project was being planned in his community.

Sam George denies the Igbo King's claims that land was allocated for a 50-acre Igbo Village in Ningo-Prampram. Photo credit: ghtrends

Source: TikTok

The man then jokingly said that it was Nigeria's President, Bola Tinubu, that planted the rumours so Nigerians could be moved out of Ghana.

According to him, even if he were told to leave because of the issue, he would not heed the warning due to his deep fondness for the country.

The video of the Nigerian man's plea over the Igbo King is below:

Reactions to Nigerian's comments on Eze Igbo

His outcry came after Sam George took to X [formerly Twitter] to deny having any involvement in the sale of the supposed property to the Igbo King. His post reads:

"No 'King' has any kingdom or land in the Ningo-Prampram Constituency. Disregard any such claims. The ancient Great Ningo kingdom is welcoming to all who visit us but none is welcome to lay claim to a kingdom here. Rest assured, we are a hospitable people but our hospitality CANNOT be taken for granted. Let calm prevail."

Captain Smart honoured by self-styled Igbo king

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Captain Smart was honoured by the self-styled Igbo King in Ghana, during a ceremony attended by dignitaries including the Chief Imam.

At the event, the popular media personality was controversially crowned a 'mouthpiece of the people' and presented with traditional Igbo regalia to mark the occasion.

The resurfaced video of the ceremony has sparked backlash from some Ghanaians, amid controversy surrounding the plan to establish a Igbo village in Old Ningo.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh