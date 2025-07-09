Immigration officer Stephen King Amoah has been missing since July 3, 2025, after leaving home to collect a GH¢200,000 debt from a friend

The friend admits meeting Stephen and claims to have given him GH¢500,000, but Stephen has not been seen since

The family is appealing to the public for help, urging anyone with information to contact them or report to the nearest police station

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The family of Stephen King Amoah, an officer with the Ghana Immigration Service, is living through anguish after he mysteriously went missing on the evening of Thursday, July 3, 2025.

According to distraught relatives, Stephen left home that evening after receiving a phone call from a close friend who allegedly owed him GH¢200,000.

The family of an Immigration officer worried as he goes missing since July 3, 2025, after meeting with a friend over a debt. Image source: EDHUB

Source: Twitter

The friend reportedly invited him to meet at Ashongman Estates, claiming he was ready to settle the debt.

Stephen informed his wife of the meeting before leaving home, but that was the last time anyone saw or heard from him in person.

Later that night, Stephen’s wife, who was away at the time, received a message from her husband’s phone.

The message claimed he had returned home safely with the money. However, the tone and wording felt off, unlike Stephen’s usual communication style.

Concerned, she asked Stephen’s brother to check on the house. When he arrived, Stephen was nowhere to be found.

Missing Ghana Immigration Officer's friend confirms meeting him and paying the debt; however, his whereabouts remain unknown. Image source: Immigration Service

Source: Facebook

Since that night, the family has heard nothing. His phone has remained off, and his whereabouts remain a mystery.

Stephen's friend confirms meeting him

The friend who arranged the meeting has admitted to seeing Stephen that night. He told investigators he not only repaid the GH¢200,000 but also gave Stephen an additional GH¢300,000 for safekeeping. Despite this, Stephen has not been seen since.

The friend, whose identity is currently being withheld, has since been arrested and remains in police custody as investigations continue.

The family is pleading with the public to come forward with any information, no matter how small, that could help trace Stephen’s whereabouts. Anyone with information is urged to call 0242548965 or report to the nearest police station immediately.

See the post from EDHUB announcing Stephen's disappearance below:

Netizens heartbroken after Immigration Officer goes missing

Netizens who saw the post about the missing Immigration Officer were heartbroken. They took to the comment section to express their views, with some speculating that it was an "inside job."

rammy_zoozu's profile picture

rammy_zoozu

1 h

He jakpa 😂

two_sure7's profile picture

two_sure7

1 h

Aww this matter hmm 😢

anderson_blur's profile picture

anderson_blur

1 h

Oh Chale 😢

call.me_elvis's profile picture

call.me_elvis

1 h

this is really heartbreaking 💔

ajungwa_672's profile picture

ajungwa_672

1 h

Now you have to look at everything he has recently signed/approve to connect dots.

_mr.steph's profile picture

_mr.steph

15 m

Why didn’t he just let him deposit it in his account.

billyfred__'s profile picture

billyfred__

1 h

How can you repay a loan of 200,000 and give out 300,000 in addition? What kind of job does he do?

allforzeekay's profile picture

allforzeekay

1 h

This is tragic 😤

pressedbytrim's profile picture

pressedbytrim

1 h

This is serious. I hope he’s found safe and sound. Anyways please support my small business. Thank you

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh