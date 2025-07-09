A video of Ernest Yaw Kumi's friend opening up on the final moments of the NPP MP has left many saddened

In an interview, he shared how the MP asked his aide to inform the authorities at the Ghana Law School of his inability to attend a presentation that day

He then shared details of a conversation that ensued between the late MP and his wife at Lister Hospital

The sudden demise of Ernest Yaw Kumi, the Member of Parliament for Akwatia, has thrown the nation into mourning.

His fellow Members of Parliament and others who knew him have all paid glowing tributes and expressed sorrow over his demise

The last chat between the late Akwatia MP and his wife at Lister Hospital evokes sadness. Photo credit: @Ernest Yaw Kumi/Facebook, @Parliment Ghana/Facebook

Source: Facebook

His right-hand man and the former DCE for Denkyembour District in the Eastern Region, in an interview with Adom FM, opened up on the final conversation between Ernest Yaw Kumi and his wife.

Seth Binkorang said it all happened when he received a call from the wife of the MP on Monday morning, July 7, informing him that Ernest Yaw Kumi was unwell and had requested to see him, a request he honoured by going to Lister Hospital.

He said it was after arriving at the hospital that the doctor informed him that Ernest Yaw Kumi had passed away.

Seth Binkorang, who sounded visibly shaken, said his aide was in disbelief over the MP’s passing because he had received a call from Ernest Yaw Kumi that morning urging him to go to the Ghana Law School to seek permission on his behalf to be absent from an upcoming presentation due to illness.

Ghanaians sympathise with the widow of Ernest Yaw Kumi Photo credit: @Ernest Yaw Kumi/Facebook, @Parliment Ghana/Facebook

Source: Facebook

He also detailed the last conversation Ernest Kumi had with his wife before he died.

"According to the wife, when he was speaking to his aide, she was sitting right next to him. Around 8:29 a.m., she decided to excuse herself to inform her bosses that she would not be able to show up at work tha day, and hence was seeking permission. She said when she told him that, Ernest responded affirmatively and told her, ‘I would be taking a nap.':

"So she came back at 8:55 a.m., and that was when she was informed that her husband was not responding to treatment and had died."

At the time of writing this report, the video had racked up over 2,000 likes and 100 comments.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to Ernest Kumi's demise

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video expressed sorrow over the demise of the young MP.

LIFE BE TIME said:

"Akwatia, we are in deep pain,nipa papa sei."

Duffygee stated:

"From your narration, does it mean when his wife called you, the man was already gone? Clarifications from anyone, with due respect."

Ayisha opined:

"God will surely punish whoever had a hand in his death."

Sissala West MP laments about stress

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Sissala West MP Mohammed Sukparu has raised concerns about the stress associated with being an MP.

Eulogising Ernest Yaw Kumi during an interview, the NDC MP claimed that more than 70% of MPs suffer from high blood pressure.

He added that MPs now seek constant healthcare due to the nature of the work

Source: YEN.com.gh