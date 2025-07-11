Nigerian doctor Olawale Ogunlana praised Ghana’s development after seeing a photo of UPSA’s well-lit hostel

He said Ghana is currently the most developed country in West Africa, ahead of Nigeria, citing better infrastructure

His post trended immediately and sparked heated debate between Ghanaians and Nigerians on social media

A Nigerian medical doctor turned health innovator, Dr Olawale Ogunlana, has stirred social media debate after describing Ghana as the most developed country in West Africa.

A Nigerian doctor applauds Ghana’s development, citing the beautiful UPSA hostel as the perfect example. Photo credit: olawalesmd (X)

The Genesis of the UPSA photo trend

The UPSA hostel trend started with a blogger, identified as @xghana, sharing a photo of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) hostel on July 9, 2025, which boasts quality architecture and a visually appealing facade.

What started out as a regular post created a social media buzz, with Ghanaians taking pride in having such a magnificent structure on their shores.

Some Ghanaians retweeted the photo, comparing the facilities at the institution to those in other universities, especially in Nigeria, triggering a heated online debate.

Some Nigerians did not take such comments lightly, resulting in a back-and-forth.

Olawale Ogunlana comments on UPSA hostel trend

Commenting on the trending photo, the co-founder of The 100K Club, who happened to retweet the image of the UPSA hostel, proclaimed that he had conceded that Ghana was the most developed country in West Africa after spending a few days in Accra.

Dr Ogunlana, who is popular on social media for sharing health insights and development commentary, made the statement on his official X handle.

He particularly pointed out that it was hard for him to "admit the truth".

A trending photo of the University of Professional Studies, Accra hostel sparks debate online with Nigerian doctor Olawale Ogunlana conceding Ghana is more developed. Photo credit: olawalesmd (X)

In his opinion, while the citizens of Nigeria and Ghana have tended not to agree on which of the two countries is more developed over the years, the latter has made significant gains and is, without a doubt, light years ahead.

He proceeded to post on X:

"The few days I spent in Ghana showed me a truth I find hard to admit. As it stands right now, Ghana is the most developed West African country."

"Nigeria doesn’t even come close to them. Let’s fix our electricity first before we start arguing with them on X. End of story."

As this conversation continues to gain new perspectives, both countries have unique strengths.

While Ghana is often praised for its stable electricity and peaceful democratic environment, Nigeria is admired for its economic size, as well as tech innovation hubs and vibrant entertainment industry.

Each country plays a significant role in shaping the identity and influence of West Africa.

Reactions to Nigerian doctor praising Ghana development

The tweet immediately caught fire online, attracting reactions from both Nigerians and Ghanaians.

While many agreed with his bold comparison, others challenged it, citing areas where Nigeria leads in terms of population, influence, or resources.

Some users praised the doctor for being honest and reflective, especially in acknowledging Ghana’s infrastructural achievements, like stable electricity and cleaner urban spaces. Others felt the tweet overlooked Nigeria’s size and ongoing developmental efforts.

Some of the comments are below.

@stkosubroni commented:

"How bad is Nigeria actually? Because I don’t understand."

@iamkwaboateng said:

"My brother, I really want to visit your country. The conversation on development between Ghana and Nigeria is getting more interesting by the day. I have friends and colleagues at work who told me Abuja looks more developed than Accra. These are our capital cities. Interesting."

@theliege27 said:

"Ghana is just 1 state in Nigeria bro."

@Oluwamidunsin wrote:

"Have you been to South Africa? I have been to Ghana a couple of times, and I do not agree with your postulation."

