Davido has extended an invitation to Ghana's viral washing bay attendant turned music promoter, Ananzo

This comes after the Nigerian Afrobeats superstar dashed him $5k for promoting his song while working at the bay

The singer shared his plans for Ananzo on social media and hinted at when the promoter would fly out of Ghana

Nigerian Afrobeats superstar Davido has expressed his desire to link up with Ghanaian viral sensation Ananzo in Nigeria.

The singer who is currently preparing for his 5ive Alive tour in the US says he would meet Ananzo after the tour.

In a social media post by Ananzo published on July 6, Davido thronged the comments section saying,

"My man Ananzoo. After tour, I go send for you come Nigeria."

The 5ive Alive tour, inspired by the Nigerian superstar's fifth studio album, 5ive, begins in Los Angeles on July 11.

The 15-stop tour will run from July to November with support from other artistes, including Victony and OdumoduBlvk.

The last concert on Davido's tour itinerary will come in his US hometown, Atlanta, Georgia.

Davido flaunts his tour bus ahead of his upcoming US tour. Photo source: Instagram/Davido

Source: Instagram

Ananzo, excited by Davido's invitation, reposted the news on social media. His post reaffirms that Davido's love for his music promotion efforts has garnered traction online.

Before inviting Ananzo to Nigeria, the Afrobeats singer had given the Ghanaian viral sensation $5k.

The money was to express Davido's appreciation after a video of Ananzo singing With You, a song from the 5ive album, went super viral on TikTok.

The 30-second viral video of Ananzo passionately singing Davido's song kickstarted their relationship.

With the latest gesture from Davido, it appears Ananzo has joined the privileged list of Davido's closest Ghanaian friends which includes blogger GH Hyper and Stonebwoy.

Fans happy for Ananzo after Davido's offer

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens in reaction to Davido's invitation to Ananzo.

@Your_Blackness said:

"Grace and hard work are two different things. When Grace knocks on your door, you won’t have to exhaust your energy all in the name of hard work; the least effort blossoms. Glad this young chap is winning, it’s a pedestal set for him to make a headway in life. Cheers 🥂 man!"

@GrokProfit wrote:

"See how the entire Nigeria is celebrating you. If it were a Ghanaian artist showing this much love to Nigerian fans, Ghanaians on Twitter would be upset, saying things like, “Why would a Ghanaian artist ignore their own people to support Nigerians?” Just like they did with Peller and Stonebwoy. Honestly, Ghanaians need to rise above this mindset and grow up."

@Mawunya noted:

"I like this for you brother. This is your time…..enjoy the moment and every bit of it."

@LHbreaking commented:

"Davido just dropped a visa in the comment section like it’s airtime 😂. My guy didn’t even apply — just smiled and boom, “Come Nigeria” 🛬🔥 Faith + Fame = Shortcut to Japa."

Ananzo appreciates Davido for the exposure

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Ananzo remained grateful for the exposure he received from Davido's response, even before receiving the $5,000 promised to him.

He said the repost opened doors for him, helping him meet celebrities and build a Nigerian fanbase.

