Eagle Prophet, in a recent interview, opened up about the mystery behind his many tattoos

The renowned televangelist said he had about seven of the tattoos, which include the name of his mother

Contrary to what many perceive about him due to his tattoos, the prophet said each of them has a hidden meaning

The General Overseer of God's Crown Chapel, Reindolph Oduro Gyebi, has addressed the perceptions formed about him due to his many tattoos.

Eagle Prophet Shares Mystery Behind His 7 Tattoos: "It's Not For Life or Fashion"

Source: Facebook

In a recent interview on Kessben Radio, Eagle Prophet, as he is popularly called, established that his tattoos, numbering about seven, were not for fashion.

He claimed that each one of the seven seen across the prophet's chest, sleeve and other parts of his body had a deeper spiritual meaning.

Eagle Prophet gained huge traction online for his tattoos after his appearance at Reverend Obofour's mother's funeral.

He arrived in an outfit boldly showcasing a humongous eagle wing inked on his chest.

According to Eagle Prophet, he got his tattoos after he ventured into active ministry. Speaking to Kessben FM, Eagle Prophet weighed in on the negative connotations about tattoos, especially in Ghana's Christian community, saying,

"There are scriptures people quote to condemn our tattoos...As a prophet, I don't do anything just for doing sake. Everything I do, there's a conviction and a saying before I act," Eagle Prophet said.

"I have my own prophetic perception of whatever I have done. Per my direction, there are some kinds of people I have to meet. And those people have to meet their own when they see me to be comfortable, so at the end of the day I can win them for Christ," he added.

Eagle Prophet prophesies about Black Stars

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Eagle Prophet had prophesied about Mohammed Kudus and the Black Stars during AFCON 2023.

He claimed the team would not make any progress since a team they were about to play against was supported by a marine spirit, and Ghana's team was spiritless.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh