The succession plans for the Mampong stool have stalled after a misunderstanding between two candidates believed to be rightful heirs

As such, Otumfuo has withdrawn his directive to have Daasebre Osei Bonsu II's successor in two weeks after the Mamponghene's death

Otumfuo issued new advice during the Asanteman Traditional Council's first sitting after the late Mamponghene Daasebre Osei Bonsu II's funeral

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has ruled that the selection of the next Mamponghene be delayed following a power tussle.

The Asantehene previously directed the Mampong Traditional Council to find the late Mamponghene Daasebre Osei Bonsu II's successor two weeks after his three-day funeral, known locally as 'Dote Yie', which concluded on Monday, June 9, 2025.

At the first Asanteman Council meeting after the Mamponghene's funeral, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II ordered a delay in the process until the earlier issues were resolved.

"I earlier said I wanted a successor within the shortest possible time, but the outstanding issue must first be resolved,” Otumfuo said.

The Asantehene's decision stems from a power tussle between some kingmakers within the Asante Mampong Traditional Council.

According to Opemsuo Radio, the petitions were filed against the Gyasehene and Kontihene of Mampong regarding their legitimacy as rightful heirs.

According to the Asantehene, the aggrieved kingmakers play crucial roles in the enstoolment process, and therefore, resolving the issues before announcing the next Mampongohene was necessary to instil perpetual peace.

"There were some disagreements during the era of Amaniampong. I don’t want it to recur. We will delve into the matter immediately for the truth to prevail. When the probe reveals that the reigning leaders are legitimately occupying the positions, they will carry on their mandate but if the contrary is discovered, then they will have to step aside.” Otumfuo charged the Mampong Traditional Council.

Additionally, the Asantehene, during the meeting, cautioned the Mampong Traditional Council against promising the stool to interested parties in exchange for money, affirming that choosing a candidate for the stool was not part of their responsibilities.

The Asantehene re-emphasised that only the Mamponghemaa Nana Agyakoma Difie II is entitled to choose a candidate for the stool in consultation with the family head.

Per the traditionally accepted guidelines for the enstoolment, the queen receives requests and chooses a suitable candidate, after which she must inform the kingmakers of the needed rites to be performed.

