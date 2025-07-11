A video has surfaced showing Eze Chukwudi Jude Ihenetu, the self-styled Igbo King in Ghana, paying a courtesy call on the Ga Mantse, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II

The Igbo King, accompanied by his wife and entourage, was seen in the Ga Mantse Palace despite earlier denials of association from the Ga Traditional Council

The emergence of the video has sparked debate as many question why the Ga Mantse’s team denied knowing the Igbo King, despite hosting him previously at the palace

A video showing the Igbo King in Ghana being hosted at the Ga Mantse Palace has surfaced on social media amid the controversy over his alleged plans to establish a ‘kingdom’ in Ghana.

The video showed the self-styled Igbo King, Eze Chukwudi Jude Ihenetu, his wife, and entourage, paying a courtesy call on the Ga Mantse.

Eze Chukwudi and his entourage were seen meeting powerful priestesses and palace officials before being granted an audience with the Ga King, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II.

The video emerged online mere days after the Ga Traditional Council, which is led by the Ga Mantse, dissociated itself from all actions of the Igbo King and denied knowledge of any of his activities.

In light of the statement, the video’s emergence has stirred controversy online as Ghanaians wonder how the Ga Mantse’s team denied knowledge of someone whom he has met before.

The Igbo king stirred controversy after he was seen in a video speaking about his plans to purchase 50 acres of land and establish a ‘village’ in Old Ningo.

Ghanaians react to video of Igbo King

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the video of the Igbo King meeting the Ga Mantse.

De-boss Thompson said:

"Double standard, thought the Ga Mantse says he doesn't know him and his activities? Hmmmm."

Lulu wrote:

"I thought he said he didn’t know him. Hmmmmmm."

chriss commented:

"You this Ga Mantse, you see your life? No wonder they want to remove you from the stool, you deserve it,"

Mike Miller said:

"Ghanaians 🇬🇭 love ❤ IGBO people because they are peace-loving sets of people and hard working 💪."

Ejezie Magnus wrote:

"The rich respect each other while the poor throw tantrums."

Linda Andoh commented:

"You see, now the secrets are coming out. Hmmmmmmmm Ghana🤔🤔😴😭."

Igbo King dances with wife

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the Igbo King in Ghana was spotted dancing with his wife.

The monarch shared a video having fun with his Ghanaian wife in his lavish palace amid the controversy over his plans to build a 50-acre kingdom in Old Ningo.

Eze Chukwudi has sought to calm tensions in the general public by sharing details of his close ties to Ghana, including his marriage to a Fante woman.

