A Ghanaian man has strongly criticised the installation of a self-styled Igbo king in Ghana, expressing frustration over what he sees as a controversial development

The man called out popular media personality Captain Smart for his past association with the Igbo King, Eze Igbo Ghana Chukwudi Jude Ihenetu

Social media users have joined the criticism, accusing Captain Smart of political ambition and greed for accepting the title from the Igbo royal leader

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

A Ghanaian man has gone viral after expressing his outrage over the recent controversy surrounding the installation of an Igbo king in Ghana.

In a widely shared video, the man passionately called out media personality Captain Smart for having ties with the said Igbo King.

Ghanaian man criticises Captain Smart after an old video of him being honoured by the Igbo King surfaces online. Image source: Igbo King in Ghana

Source: Facebook

His remarks come after an old video of Captain Smart being honoured by the Igbo King in Ghana resurfaced on social media.

Who is the Igbo King in Ghana?

Eze Chukwudi Ihenetu, a Nigerian national based in Ghana, reportedly intends to establish the first Igbo village in Ghana.

Inspired by a cultural site in Virginia, USA, Eze Ihenetu emphasised that this village will go beyond showcasing antiquities, serving as a unique, living cultural hub for education, tourism, and community engagement.

He claims to have acquired 50 acres of land along the Aflao road in Old Ningo for the project, which aims to preserve and celebrate Igbo heritage. But this claim has been disputed by traditional authorities responsible for leasing lands in Ghana.

Smart honoured by Igbo King of Ghana

In 2023, an honourary title was conferred on Captain Smart at a ceremony chaired by Eze Igbo Ghana Chukwudi Jude Ihenetu.

The self-styled royal leader of the Igbo tribe in Ghana called the popular media personality the mouthpiece of the people.

The video, which was culled from a past event, has resurfaced as some Ghanaians ranted about the self-styled royal leader.

The latest to join the criticism is a social media user @Fumakoshie, who lashed out at Captain Smart over his ties with the Igbo King.

He condemned the broadcaster's association with the group and stated that Captain Smart displayed greed by allowing himself to be honoured by the Igbo

"You want power so that you can rule people. Meanwhile, you could not even be an assemblyman in your hometown," the man said in his video.

Watch the video of the Ghanaian man calling out Captain Smart below:

Netizens crtiticise Smart over association with Igbo King

Netizens who saw the video of the Ghanaian man calling out Captain Smart joined in the criticism.

Many were disappointed that the popular broadcaster received the honour without doing any checks.

@Êdwiñ Edy wrote:

"Ebuka Captain Smart 🤣🤣🤣."

@NANA YAW DMC wrote:

"But the man dey resembles Captain Smart oo."

@Eric Kwaku Gyamfi Bebeto wrote:

"Captain is disgraced to the entire nation."

@Link wrote:

"Imagine this guy finds a way to become president 😂 He will sell Ghana. Kwasia payini Smart."

@Ntakra7 wrote:

"Captain Smart, wo maame da wase wate?"

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh