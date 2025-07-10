The Ga Traditional Council has reacted to the controversy about the presence of a supposed Igbo King, Eze Chukwudi Jude Ihenetu, in Old Ningo

In a press statement, the council issued a serious order against the supposed Igbo and his activities within the Ga State

The Ga Traditional Council also threatened to take action against the supposed Igbo King and others who would defy their directives

The Ga Traditional Council has finally reacted to the ongoing controversy surrounding the self-proclaimed Igbo King, Eze Chukwudi Jude Ihenetu, and his plans to build a village at Old Ningo.

The Ga Traditional Council issues an order against the supposed Igbo King in Ghana, Eze Chukwudi Jude Ihenetu. Photo source: King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, EzeIgbo Ghana

Source: Facebook

In a press statement released on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, after an emergency meeting presided over by the Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, the council dissociated itself from all the activities of the Igbo King.

The traditional Council clarified that it has never recognised anyone, including Eze Chukwudi Jude Ihenetu, as a king within the Ga State.

It emphasised that the induction of persons into the Ga Traditional Council followed strict conditional procedures tied to the National Register of Chiefs, a process governed by the council’s statutes.

The Ga Traditional Council also directed Eze Chukwudi Jude Ihenetu to cease and desist from presenting himself as a king and from conducting traditional activities, including cultural festivals celebrated under the guise of importing Igbo culture in Ghana within the Ga State.

Ningo-Prampram MP Sam Nartey George has responded to the controversy around the supposed Igbo King in Ghana, Eze Chukwudi Jude Ihenetu. Photo source: EzeIgboGhana, Sam George

Source: Twitter

The council also ordered Paramount and Divisional chiefs installed by the supposed Igbo King to desist from holding themselves out as such within the Ga State.

The Ga Traditional Council also threatened to take drastic action against Eze Chukwudi Jude Ihenetu and others who would violate their directives with the intent of disrupting the peace within the State.

Controversy over Igbo King's plans in Ghana

The council's statement comes amid growing concerns and outrage from some Ghanaians over the presence of the supposed Igbo King in the country after rumours emerged that he had secured about 50 plots of land for an ambitious Igbo community project around Old Ningo.

In some viral videos, Eze Chukwudi Jude Ihenetu shared his intention to establish Igbo schools, a market, a garden, a large palace, a 100-room guest house, and a 2,000-seater auditorium.

He also indicated that the streets in his planned village would be named after prominent Igbo personalities, including Nnamdi Azikiwe and his father, among others.

The controversy surrounding the supposed Igbo King's plans garnered a response from the Communications Minister and the Member of Parliament for the Ningo-Prampram constituency, Samuel Nartey George, who shared that no such property was being planned for his community.

The Ningo Traditional Council also released a statement, distancing itself from selling lands to Eze Chukwudi Jude Ihenetu to begin his project.

The council also called on the authorities to invite the Igbo King to Ghana for questioning and interrogation regarding the said land acquisition.

Read the Ga Traditional Council's statement on the Igbo King controversy below:

Reactions to the Ga Traditional Council's statement

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Somethingnew_ya commented:

"We still have Ghanaians defending that chaos, man."

LAmppiah said:

"Yes, the real owners of Ghana have spoken."

great_eldinero1 wrote:

"Who sold the 50 acres to him? And does the law of Ghana allow a foreigner to acquire land through purchase?"

Igbo King speaks about ties to Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the supposed Igbo King spoke about his ties to Ghana in an interview amid the controversy around him.

Chukwudi Jude Ihenetu shared the story of how he relocated from Nigeria to Ghana decades ago and spoke about his marriage to a Ghanaian woman.

The Igbo King's remarks about his ties to Ghana triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

