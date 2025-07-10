Captain Smart has rubbished criticisms targeted at him for his affiliation with the Igbo King in Ghana

The media personality, during his show on Onua TV, clarified that the viral moment was from 2023

He emphasised that he was unfazed by the frenzy about his ties with the Igbo king and sent a stern message to his critics

Ghanaian broadcaster Blessed Godsbarin Smart, aka Captain Smart, has reacted to the frenzy surrounding his name after a video of him with the Igbo King His Royal Majesty Eze Dr. Chukwudi Jude Ihenetu surfaced online.

Captain Smart Defends Ties With Igbo King In Ghana, Tells Critics: "Please Shut Up"

The video gained steam following the Igbo King's plans to build a 50-acre kingdom in Old Ningo, gaining widespread attention.

In the video, the Igbo King was captured crowning Captain Smart as 'the mouthpiece of the people'.

The Onua TV presenter was given a traditional necklace and a hat as a symbol of his new status in the Igbo community of Ghana.

While some Ghanaians have expressed their dissatisfaction with Captain Smart's affiliation with the self-styled Igbo King, the media personality says he is unfazed.

During his show on Onua TV, Captain Smart clarified that the video was culled from an event in 2023.

According to Captain Smart, indicating when the video was captured was all he wanted to say about the issue.

His co-host on the Onua Maakye TV advised him not to speak on the matter at this point.

"I've seen the video trending and I like it. I like it when I trend. I just want to show the source of the video and let it end there, he said.

"It is rubbish. When you conceive a thought and you don't understand you don't talk by heart. People are just saying rubbish about the issue..." Captain Smart jabbed his critics.

"I just want to say that the video wasn't in 2025 but 2023. So please shut up if you don't know."

Netizens react to Captain Smart's statement

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens in reaction to Captain Smart's statement about his questionable affiliation with the self-styled Igbo King in Ghana.

Tweneboah Koduah 🇬🇭 🇰🇷 said:

captain okechuku

wofa Yaw wrote:

Eiiiii captain is that you! a whole you? After pushing oboasi youth to death now you want to destroy the whole nation?

Rexford Dawson remarked:

This lady is not comfortable working with Captain Smart but sake of what she will eat! She may be the wisest among the panel.

kofi_03 noted:

You just talk anyhow. If is 2023 so we shouldn’t talk about it, I regret trusting this man for years and I was thinking that he can leads Ghana 🇬🇭 one day but no this man can sell Ghana for his selfish interests. We will not listen to this fool again.🙏🙏

obfourgh shared:

And people think if this man talks it's final but he is not making sense here😳

Sam George rubbishes Igbo King's claims

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ningo Prampram MP had kicked against the siting of a 50-acre Igbo paradise in Ghana.

According to Sam George, no such property was being planned in his region, and he asked that these claims be disregarded.

In a social media post, the Ningo Prampram MP said that the hospitality of Ghanaians should not be taken for granted.

Source: YEN.com.gh